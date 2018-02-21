Senior Tyler Nelson is cementing his name in the Fairfield record books seemingly every time he takes the court. On Saturday, Feb. 17, the senior officially became the number one scorer in Fairfield Stags history. He passed Tony George ‘86 to claim the top spot on the all-time scoring list as he dropped 32 points against the Quinnipiac Bobcats. However, 27 of his 32 points came in the second half and in both overtime periods as the Bradford, Mass. native aided the Stags to a 102-98 victory in double overtime.

Nelson knows what lies ahead even after breaking the scoring record. He is utterly focused and he wants more than just records.

“The record is nice, but we just want the best position we can get for the MAAC tournament,” said the senior.

Nelson got the opportunity to share this extraordinary moment with friends and family in attendance, so it made the moment extra special.

“It was special because I had a lot of family that made the trip down from Massachusetts for the game. Also, a lot of friends from Fairfield showed up and supported me. Sharing it with my teammates and coaches that I have been with for four years has been pretty special,” said the leading scorer in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Nelson averaged 24.7 points per game this past week where he had a 29-point performance against Marist and a 32-point effort against the Bobcats. The guard attributes the success to his mental and physical preparation.

“I just try to focus on each day, one game at a time. Practice is really important and preparation as well. Teams focus on me a lot because I am the leading scorer but I try to take each game individually which helps me a lot,” said Nelson.

The senior shooting guard always stays humble when it comes to receiving awards as well. Even if it becomes commonplace to the MAAC, Nelson continuously appreciates the awards he receives.

“It is still pretty special every time I get an award, whether it be Player of the Week or something else. I am just trying to enjoy these last couple weeks of the season, having as much success as possible, and focusing on March because anything can happen then,” said Nelson.

Since it is Nelson’s last season as a Stag, he is not satisfied with just personal accolades. He wants the big prize and that is the MAAC championship.

“Our only goal is to win the MAAC tournament. It has been our goal every year since I have been here and we have talked about it since the beginning of the season. I think we have a good opportunity to do that, just finishing these last two games strong and be ready for that first week of March,” said Fairfield’s all-time leading scorer.

With the Stags winning five of their last seven games, Nelson hopes to lead this team to two more victories and also lead his team into the MAAC tournament strong. The senior has been chasing the MAAC title and he clearly sees an opportunity for this 2017-18 Stags team to capture it. Nelson and company will get their chance to bolster their MAAC resume when Fairfield takes on Siena on Wednesday, Feb. 21 in Albany, N.Y.

