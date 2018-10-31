Fairfield University’s primary source of transportation, the StagBus, has increased its practicality by adding new routes to the Health Center and the Charles F. Dolan School of Business. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 5, students will have the ability to hop onto the StagBus in the traffic circle and be driven to the Health Center and the Dolan School of Business at various times throughout the day.

The new addition to the current campus shuttle is as follows:

Health Center Loop on the hour and half hour

Monday – Thursday

8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m.,10 a.m.,10:30 a.m.,11 a.m.,11:30 a.m.,

Noon,12:30 p.m.,1 p.m.,1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m.,

4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Friday: same as above, but last run is at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday, Holidays

10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., Noon, 12:30 p.m.,

1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

Dolan School of Business Loop 15 minutes after & 15 minutes before the hour

Monday – Thursday

8:15 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9;45 a.m., 10;15 a.m., 10:45 a.m.

11:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 12:45 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m.

2:15 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m.,

5:15 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 7:45 p.m.

Friday: same as above but last run is at 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday, Holidays

10:15 a.m., 10:45 am.,. 11:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 12:45 p.m.

1:15 p.m., 14:5 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 3:45 p.m.

Current resident of Dolan Hall, Greta Williams ‘20 stated, “This would be a great advantage, especially for the Health Center because some students may not be well enough to get to the Center and finding it can be confusing. I don’t have any classes in DSB but I know many people who would see this as an advantage.”

Other students echo Williams’ sentiments. “I will not be taking advantage of these additions but I do welcome them,” said townhouse resident Justin Mercado ‘20. “It’s great that people are not forced to walk halfway across campus just to receive medical attention. I’ve walked there too many times with a sprained ankle, so I’m happy something has been done.”

The University notes that this schedule is only in place during the academic year and does not operate during Columbus Day Weekend, Thanksgiving Weekend, Winter Intersession, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Easter Recess or Spring Break. This schedule is also subject to change. All changes will be posted on the University website.