Rafferty Stadium was decked with blankets and lawn games on Thursday, April 11 for the first Stags Under the Stars Movie Event. The movie chosen for the event was Space Jam, starring National Basketball Association star Michael Jordan and the Looney Toons.

“We chose the movie through polls on the FUSA instagram, we really wanted to show what the people wanted,” said Cailyn Fiori ‘22 of Programming via email. “The initial 8 movie options were simply what we felt were the most popular movies out of what was available for us to purchase.”

The event was pushed back slightly by a Fairfield Prep Lacrosse game that had been delayed. After the prep players had left the field, students were able to play cornhole on the stadium turf before the movie began, as well as grab free concessions. Concessions included popcorn, hot dogs, candy bars and tater tots, as well as hot chocolate and bottled water.

The movie began just as the sun went down, and students brought out blankets and laid them around the turf so they could watch the movie being shown on the big screen scoreboard.

The movie ran for an hour and forty minutes, and the temperature dropped considerably as it got darker outside.

“I had so much fun at Stags under the Stars,” wrote Noelle Guerrera ‘21. “It was really fun watching Space Jam on Rafferty with a few of my close friends. It was a nice break from schoolwork in the middle of the week.”

Although programming achieved its goals with the event, attendance was lower than expected.

“In my opinion the event was successful in the sense that we were able to create and pull off exactly what we wanted,” stated Fiori. “However, we were hoping for better attendance. I would say around 40 students altogether attended the event.”

Despite this, Fiori remains hopeful that the event will continue in the future, saying, “In the future I see this event continuing in some capacity whether it means we combine with another event or plan it for a different time.”

Guerrera echoed this sentiment as well, writing, “I hope FUSA plans do more events like that. I wish more people showed up to watch the movie and hang out because it was a really nice night.”