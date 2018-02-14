New York, NY: According to BBC News, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, Afghan-born U.S citizen Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the perpetrator for setting off pressure cooker bombs in New York and New Jersey in 2016, has been sentenced to life in prison. Federal prosecutors noted that the 30-year-old has no remorse for his actions and has frequently made efforts to radicalize others in prison to join and support the Islamic State.

New York State: Sky News reported that on Monday, Feb. 12, following an investigation regarding alleged sexual misconduct, Harvey Weinstein has been sued by the state of New York. The lawsuit was filed by the attorney general of the state, Eric Schneiderman, who claims that Weinstein was “hostile” toward female employees

Washington, D.C.: According to NBC, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, another U.S. judge has blocked President Donald Trump and his administration from ending the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn, N.Y. stated that the program cannot end in March as previously planned.

Honolulu, Hawaii: According to CNN, a United Airlines flight on Tuesday, Feb. 13 made an emergency landing in Honolulu after a piece of the cover came off the right engine. The Boeing 777 was flying from San Francisco to Honolulu and was described as a “big metallic bang” by one of the passengers on the flight.