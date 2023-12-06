I would like to take this space to self-indulge a little and speak about myself … if you don’t mind. My name is Max Limric, the new Editor-in-Chief of the Fairfield Mirror. It’s been a long time coming; Monday night pitch has been a weekly recurrence for me ever since I joined the staff in the second half of my first year.

I’m just thinking out loud, but I believe now is as best a time as any to reflect on the work I have done with The Mirror. But not only the work I have done, but also what I hope The Mirror can accomplish during my next two semesters, in a position commonly referred to as the “top of The Mirror food chain” (just kidding).

In all seriousness, now a second-semester junior, I’ve written a few articles that I’m proud of. So far, I’ve covered a multitude of events that highlight and celebrate diversity on a campus that is not very diverse. Covering events hosted by the Black Student Union, Gender and Sexuality Alliance and Asian Students Association has allowed me to grow as I share their successes.

Then, Fizz arrived at Fairfield University and it rapidly became the center of student life, becoming a major mode of communication for the whole student body since it offers students a wall of anonymity to hide behind. With such a large, anonymous audience came controversy. As I covered Fizz’s rise to popularity on campus, I revealed its proclivity to spread insensitive and racist comments after comments attacked a Black Stag’s Matter walk last year and obscene comments were left regarding Fairfield staff.

Because of my position on the staff, I have been put in contact with faculty and staff who are fighting for better working conditions. I hope that through writing about negotiations between Unions and Fairfield University, the students on our campus become more knowledgeable on every aspect of campus life — including the behind-the-scenes aspects, not just what is immediately visible.

Additionally, my reporting has allowed me to uncover anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments that are present in the Fairfield community; but I have also been able to highlight faculty and student voices and organizations actively working to combat such beliefs.

Many of my articles also feature heroes and the work they or their organizations and clubs are a part of on campus. One article in particular stands out to me, though: “Heroic Student Fights Fire in Barnyard.” In my opinion, this is a news story that would appear in a vintage newspaper or even written by Clark Kent in The Daily Planet (not saying I am anything like Superman, of course). It’s simply the fact that a Fairfield student climbed on the roof and risked their well-being to possibly save a fellow student — or at the least save Fairfield University a major headache. His actions are indicative of the compassionate campus culture and strong community that we all do our best to cultivate at Fairfield University.

With that being said, I plan to continue to highlight the stories and people that Fairfield University has to offer. I plan to use my voice and my position to uplift the voices of others; to listen and collaborate with the student body on the issues that resonate with them. And I hope my reporting is filled with feel-good stories, just like the actions of that one senior when he scurried across the barnyard roof, a bucket of water in tow, ready to save his fellow Stags.