Last year, around this time, was our campus-wide lottery–the process in which all students choose their housing location for the upcoming school year. Like any college student on any campus, you have a good understanding of which halls are the more desirable versus the ones you should run away screaming from.

With my group’s lottery time, we knew it was a long shot from getting our top pick, the village (Kostka Hall or Claver Hall), since the rest of the freshman class was hoping to live there as well. And as we predicted, we were placed in Faber Hall, our absolute last choice and the most poorly rated building (by word of mouth).

We had heard it all–it’s far away, it’s “haunted,” it’s old. Although I tried to approach the fall semester with an open mind, it was hard to build up excitement after hearing everyone’s ill-minded opinions.

However, after almost a year of living in Faber Hall, I felt as though it was a necessity to write how incredibly happy I am with where I was placed, as it is undoubtedly the best choice. I’m not sure how Faber got such a bad reputation or why it continues. Every time someone asks me which hall I live in and I confidently share “Faber,” they always cringe! Following this remark, I always fight back and say “no, I love Faber, it’s the best!” and then list all of the reasons why. Since the lottery is approaching once again, and I’m sure the entire freshman class this year holds the same negative views of my amazing home, you all need to know that this is top choice material, and here’s why.

It’s literally not even that far! I get super annoyed when people who don’t live there complain and say that it’s “such a long walk,” because really, it’s only an extra two minutes (at the most) away from the rest of the village. There is only a parking lot that separates the two. With that being said, the extra space is actually a bonus. Since you’re the most secluded residence, there is rarely any outside noise. I remember when I lived in the campus quad and I would hear yelling all of the time, which I’m sure those living in Langguth can agree with (and those in the village as well). However, in Faber, nothing has ever woken me up. You’re near the more wooded area, where you can also see more wildlife. Lots of deer are always peeking in my window early in the morning which is a beautiful way to start the day. And, if you want to get even more technical, you’re a little bit closer to the gate leaving campus. Lastly, being a film minor, it’s the closest hall to the Media Center where two of my classes are. It’s very close to the Dolan School of Business as well, which is an extreme plus compared to the distance Langguth offers when walking to your classes. Nevertheless, when the weather is nice, it’s super lovely to get your extra steps in too.

Faber is also one of the smallest halls resident-wise. There are not that many rooms, which leaves the rest of the space absolutely full of lounges. The entire first floor is a study space with couches, a television and a fake fireplace where I spend most of my time doing homework. An unused dining hall also takes up most of the floor plan, so most people study there. But, it is a place where a lot of events are thrown as well. So, it’s just a quick walk downstairs to partake in a bingo or trivia night. There is also a mediation lounge with a piano and other common rooms that anyone can use at any time. Therefore, not only do you have fewer neighbors that decrease the chance of noise, but you don’t have a lot of competition for lounge spaces or laundry.

Laundry — one of the more important topics of discussion! In the village, only Kostka has a laundry room, which means not only do Claver residents have to walk over their dirty underwear out in the open to another building, but those who live in Kostka have to share one laundry room between two halls. Faber has its own laundry room that no other hall uses (because it’s “so far”), and it’s right in the middle of the building, so it’s a perfect medium for all rooms to easily get to. Although, I have the room that is right beside it, so I am even more partial to the all-too-easy access.

In addition to having all of the previous benefits and a communal kitchen where my roommates and I have baked cookies numerous times, residents in Faber have their own bathrooms that are actually separated from the living spaces. This means, the door actually locks! Yup, that’s right. In Claver and Kostka you can only lock the bathroom door from the outside, not from inside of the bathroom. So, when you’re using the toilet, showering or changing, you have to trust that people knock before entering and you also have to hope that no one locks you in. Faber also has a shower-tub rather than a standing shower which I find to be much cozier and cleaner than standing showers, which can easily overflow onto the floor. The sinks in Faber are also inside of the bathroom beside the toilet and shower, unlike Langguth where you have to leave the restroom to wash your hands which I am not in favor of. Overall, Faber bathrooms are private and large; there’s really nothing else to ask for.

Except, that our room is also gigantic compared to any other sophomore housing option! If you’re unfamiliar with the setup, the Faber suites are one room that doubles as a living space and then there’s a smaller room that two other students live in. The living area is so huge that it fits a large futon and there’s still so much empty space for your friends to hang out in. As someone who lives in the smaller room, I love it. Some people think it’s tiny, but it’s super cozy, unlike the sterile feeling Langguth brings. My closet also takes up the entire back wall which certainly makes up for any lack of space. I never feel unsatisfied with my room and I am actually a firm believer that the Faber suite sections should be chosen over the other village options first.

As for the four people in one room Faber options, that has to be a no from me.

Even so, any choice can honestly be made a home very quickly and there are pros (and cons, of course) to any place you live in. But, I urge you all to stop the Faber slander–there is no reason for it. It’s amazing!