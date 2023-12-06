For single people all over the world like me, Valentine’s Day is the day we all dread. I can’t bear to see the endless Instagram stories and posts about how much these couples love each other. To be honest – I really do not care. That being said, it is important to show love and appreciation for your significant other but do we need a whole day dedicated to that? I don’t think so.

Personally, if someone needs to wait for one day a year to celebrate their significant other, there is a bigger issue within the relationship. I am not in a relationship, but if I was, I would find little ways every day to show my love and appreciation for my partner. These things don’t have to be extravagant or even cost money, it could be something as simple as sending a nice text, doing their laundry or making them dinner. Love can be shown in many different ways and there doesn’t need to be a whole day dedicated to it.

Valentine’s Day, even though it is not recognized as a national holiday, will always exist. So many people place a huge emphasis on this “holiday of love” that it creates huge trends on social media. Many popular brands will advertise their Valentine’s Day collections, which creates a huge buzz amongst their buyers. For example, Kim Kardashian and her brand Skims launched a Valentine’s Day collection with singer Lana Del Rey, and social media, especially TikTok, was heavily influenced.

Social media is one of the main reasons why Valentine’s Day has so much traction in the first place. Along with many brands releasing special collections or products, celebrities and influencers love to celebrate this holiday, even if it means they celebrate with their friends. Galentine’s Day has become increasingly popular since we are coming to the realization that having a significant other isn’t the end all be all. We should cherish our time and connections with our friends just as much as a romantic relationship.

To me, personally, there will be no difference in society if Valentine’s Day is recognized as a national holiday or not. There will always be a lot of commotion about it whether it is nationally recognized or not, especially in the United States. However, I don’t think there is a necessary reason for Valentine’s to be declared a national holiday. There isn’t anything particularly special about this holiday and it often causes distress to single people who feel sorry for themselves that they aren’t in a relationship. Almost every single rom-com movie that is about a single character on Valentine’s Day only depicts them crying and eating chocolate while watching sad movies, and I don’t want to spend my Valentine’s Day like that.

Not everyone will agree on the matter of Valentine’s Day, but have you ever met anyone who said their favorite holiday was Valentine’s Day? No, I don’t think so, because there isn’t anything that special about this holiday. More people look forward to the Super Bowl than they do Valentine’s Day – and that is not even close to becoming a holiday!

Of course, everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but what benefit do we gain from making Valentine’s Day a national holiday? Sure, one could argue it’s a nice holiday for couples to show their love but is it really necessary? I don’t want to be depicted as the girl who sits in front of her TV eating a box of chocolates while crying over the fact she doesn’t have a boyfriend, and you shouldn’t either, because Valentine’s Day isn’t even a real holiday.