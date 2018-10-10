Fairfield University Men’s Soccer continued their hot start to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference season by extending their conference win streak to three games with a 5-0 road victory over the Canisius College Golden Griffiths.

Fairfield’s attack survived the long bus trip up to Buffalo, N.Y. blitzing Canisius with two goals in the first half and finishing the game off with three second half goals. First-year defender Cormac Pike had a great game, putting away two goals, the first one found home off of a saved penalty kick, which extended the Fairfield lead to 2-0 and the second one made it 4-0, off of a free kick by midfielder Matt McGlinchey ‘21, who himself had two assists.

No. 28, midfielder Santiago Gonzalez ‘22 kicked off the scoring with a goal, assisted by Diego Caseilles ‘19, in minute 24.

First-year midfielder Jack Weiss again played an important role off of the bench, firing three shots and scoring the final Fairfield goal of the day for his third goal of the season. As a team, Fairfield outshot Canisius 15-11 in total, but widened their shot advantage by putting 11 shots on goal to Canisius’ two. Fairfield goalies Gordon Bottertill ‘21, and Liam Dougherty ‘19 preserved a Fairfield shutout by making two saves.

Canisius defender Wes Rider put the Golden Griffiths down a man in minute 63 with a red card, further enhancing the Fairfield advantage.

Canisius goalkeeper Bryce Tramuta ‘19 and the Canisius defense had a tough day, allowing five goals on 11 shots, combining their nonexistent offense with a porous defense lead to a beatdown by the visiting Fairfield Stags.

After a dominant road win over Canisius, the Fairfield Stags have improved to 6-4-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference play, vaulting them to the top of the conference standings. The Stags look to extend their conference win streak to five games with a matchup at home against the Iona College Gaels and matchup on the road against the Rider University Broncos.