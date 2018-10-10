The Fairfield University Stags Field Hockey team reignited their winning ways by beating Bryant University 1-0 at University Field. This result brings their overall record to 10-2 and 2-0 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

The Stags controlled the game in the first half as they had 10 corner kicks and 11 shots forcing Bryant’s goalkeeper, Marijn Jaarsma to make six saves. Stags sophomore Emma Matlach eventually found the back of the net in minute 27. She intercepted a pass, carried the ball down the field into the circle, and found the back of the net to bring the score 1-0. This was the lone goal of the match, but the seventh of the season for Matlach.

In the second half, Bryant was more responsive as each team had several opportunities. Although Fairfield could not find a second goal in the match, the defense remained intact. They limited Bryant’s scoring chances to one shot in the second half.

The strong defense resulted in Fairfield’s goalkeeper, Zoe Rosen ‘21 recording only one save. On the season, Rosen has played over 700 minutes for the Stags and holds a 1.28 goals against average. Fairfield tops the conference in this statistic. Even when the forwards are not connecting to score more goals, the defense is able to step up to get the win, which is crucial during conference play. The win and shutout over Bryant brings Rosen to four shutouts for the season.

In total, Fairfield took 15 shots with eight of them on goal compared to Bryant’s five shots with one on goal. Fairfield had 10 penalty corners compared to Bryant’s four.

Up next for the Stags was a road trip to non-conference opponent Providence College on Sunday Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. where they lost 2-1. Their next MAAC game will be Friday, Oct. 12 at Rider University