The Fairfield University men’s golf team opened their fall slate on Sept. 10 at the Doc Gimmler on the Red Course at Bethpage State Park where they placed 13th out of the 15 teams at the event.

Junior Colin Summers led the Stags by means of shooting an even par through the 54-hole event. Out of the 87 golfers competing, Summers finished in a tie for 22nd. On the par 70 course, Summers shot a 69 on the first day followed by a 70 and 71 on the second and third days, totaling his score at 210.

Following Summers, other contributors for the Stags were graduate students Shane DeVincenzo and Patrick McCarthy with Anthony Naples ‘27 rounding out the trio, who shot +7, +8 and +9 respectively. Columbia University won the competition by a wide margin with a score of 13 strokes better than Georgetown University, who finished second. Columbia was led by Nathan Han, who shot 14 under par throughout the three days and was followed by his teammate DJ Francey, who shot nine under par.

The men’s team had their second event of the season this past weekend, where they participated in the Ryan T. Lee Memorial Collegiate at the Shuttle Meadow Country Club in Berlin, Conn., where they placed sixth out of the 17 colleges at the event.

The Stags were led by Naples, who shot a 137, which put him at five under par and placed him in a three-way tie for third place in the tournament. He placed three strokes behind Francey, who once again won the tournament this time at eight under par.

Summers found the top ten, finishing in eighth overall with a score of two under par. McCarthy was Fairfield’s third finisher at four over par after a three-under day one and a seven over day two. Tying for 53rd out of the 80-player field in the tournament were Peter Crowe ‘27 and DeVincenzo, who each shot nine over par.

As a team, the Stags beat the United States Military Academy by one stroke, taking sixth with an overall score of six over par as a unit. Long Island University won the tournament with an overall score of 10 under par with a 14 under par in round two, helping them to best Columbia University by four strokes.

The men’s team will continue their season at Yale University on Sept. 23-24 for the MacDonald Cup.

The women’s team opened their season at the Hartford Hawks Invitational where they took first place. The Stags were led by three top-ten finishers. Graduate student Julia Towne led the Stags at fifth overall out of the 45-player field. Towne shot nine over par through the tournament after an opening day of just two over par. Following Towne for Fairfield was Julia Rabadam ‘25, who finished sixth overall by shooting ten over par. The third top-ten finisher was graduate student Maria Beltran, who came in eighth overall at 12 over par.

Outside of the top-ten, the Stags had Katelynn Waclawski ‘26 at 11th, shooting 14 over par. Rounding out the Stag’s starting five was Juliette Prud’homme ‘26 at 16th overall, shooting 16 over par.

The women’s golf team will continue their season at the Boston College Intercollegiate in Canton, Mass., on Sept. 25th and 26th.