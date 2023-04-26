Lacrosse fans everywhere were overjoyed when the Premier Lacrosse League came to fruition in 2018. Lacrosse legend Paul Rabil and his brother Mike Rabil founded this brand new, modern professional lacrosse league, which took a completely unique approach compared to the Major Lacrosse League, which the PLL absorbed just two years later.

That unique approach was a touring model for the season schedule, organized by weeks almost as if it were a National Football League schedule. However, each week’s events would be hosted at a different city within the United States, aiming to include all fans from all different parts of the country.

In 2022, it was announced that Fairfield, Conn. would be joining in on the fun, becoming its very own host city on this touring schedule. Hosted right in the gates of Fairfield University, Conway Field at Rafferty Stadium officially welcomed the Premier Lacrosse League.

The 2023 schedule saw Fairfield re-entering the fray once again. PLL games this season will be hosted in Rafferty Stadium on July 14 and 15, 2023.

On Friday, July 14 at 6 p.m., the Waterdogs will take on the Whipsnakes. After that game wraps up, the Archers will take the field against the Redwoods at 8:30 p.m. to close out the night.

The next day, Saturday, July 15, the 6 p.m. matchup will see the Cannons Lacrosse Club take on the Chrome. Finally, the 8:30 p.m. matinee will feature the Atlas Lacrosse Club vs. the Chaos to round out the weekend.

After the weekend comes to a close in Fairfield, the PLL and its All-Star voted players will travel down to Louisville, Ky. for the 2023 All-Star Game, which features PLL “veterans” vs. “rising stars” (players with three or fewer years of professional lacrosse experience).

At the time of this writing (before Week Four), the standings among the eight teams remain fairly gridlocked, with no team able to win all their first three games. With there being a four-way tie by a record in the top four spots, it comes down to score differential, which the Chaos lead in at +5, and the Archers fall second at +3.