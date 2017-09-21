One blink of the eye and two weeks of the NFL season has already passed us. Rookies have taken the league by storm, last year’s stars are picking up where they left off and the New York teams are a combined 0-4 to begin the year. The 2017 season looks to be shaping up to quite an exciting campaign.

Fresh off of rushing for 148 yards and a touchdown to go along with 98 receiving yards and two trips to the endzone in week one against the New England Patriots, Kansas Chiefs rookie Kareem Hunt showed us that his NFL debut was no fluke. In his second game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Hunt rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns with an additional 28 yards from the air game as well. Two games in and the Toledo graduate leads the league in both rushing yards and total touchdowns.

Hunt is not the only rookie who has shined thus far this season. Minnesota Vikings rookie

Dalvin Cook is third in the league in rushing with 191 yards on the ground. The Florida State product rushed for 127 yards against the New Orleans Saints in his debut, then followed that up with a 64-yard performance in his second game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not to be forgotten, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Leonard Fournette is living up to the hype as he comes in at fifth in the league in rushing yards with 140. Fournette has reached the pile in each of his first two games and became the lone Jaguars rookie to rush for 100 yards in his NFL debut when he did so against the Houston Texans in a week one victory.

As for the old guard, the stars who have owned the league in past years are up to more of the same in 2017. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tops the league in passing yards with 714 yards through the air to this point while Detroit Lions signal caller Matthew Stafford is tied for the league lead in touchdowns with six passes resulting in six so far. On the receiving end, Steelers receiver Antonio Brown tops the league with 244 yards from Ben Roethlisberger.

And for the lowly Metropolitan area teams, it has been quite a tough start for the New York Giants and New York Jets. Both teams have been shellacked in their first two contests with Gang Green boasting a -34 point differential and Big Blue a -30 point differential. With both teams sitting at the bottom of their respective divisions, week three is a must win for each club if they have any playoff aspirations whatsoever. This really only goes for the Giants.

Around the league, the American Football Conference West has once again reminded us it is the best division in football with the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders and Chiefs all sitting at 2-0. The Baltimore Ravens and Steelers look to be shaping up as the class of the AFC North as both squads are 2-0 as well. With that said, headed into week three, many teams have a lot of work to do if they want to have a chance of playing in January.

So far, the NFL season has delivered and then some and we can not wait to see what is in store for week three of the 2017 campaign.