On Wednesday, April 26 the Fairfield University softball team hosted cross-town rival Sacred Heart University and won in a closely contested 6-4 game. The Pioneers opened up, scoring at the top of the first, putting up one run. The game remained 1-0 until the top of the third, when Sacred Heart extended their lead to two. However, in the bottom of the third, the Stags rallied back, putting up three runs and taking the lead, extending the lead in the bottom of the fourth to 4-2. Finally, in the top of the sixth, Sacred Heart tied the game at four runs apiece until the Stags put up two in the bottom of the sixth. Sacred Heart couldn’t muster any runs in the top of the seventh ending the game with the Stags on top. Bailey Taylor ‘24 pitched for the Stags in a four inning performance which was her longest of the season.

The Stags were led by Charli Warren ‘25 with two hits in three at bats while also scoring two runs herself. Also with two hits was Megan Forbes ‘23 with one run batted in as well.

Head coach Julie Brzeezinski stated in the game’s official recap that “this was one of the better offensive days that we had just because we hit the ball hard. We’ve been hitting pop ups and dribblers but even our outs were hit hard today. I am hoping today’s performance will help us turn the tide offensively a bit more.”

The Stags then followed up play on Friday, April 28 with a doubleheader against Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference foe Saint Peter’s University in which the Stags dropped both games by a combined two runs dropping their record to 16-23 overall and 7-9 in MAAC play.

The first of the two games saw the Stags take a 3-2 lead after the top of the fourth inning. However in the bottom of the fourth the Stags let up two more runs going down by one. The score would hold until the end of the game with Fairfield losing 4-3. Fairfield outhit the Peacocks eight to six in the first of the two games.

The second of the two games started slowly with just one run scored in the first five innings with the Stags leading 1-0. The top of the sixth saw the Stags put up another run, taking a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth. The Peacocks roared back with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, taking the lead 4-2 going into the final inning. Fairfield managed to put up four in the top of the seventh with a leadoff double from Forbes and graduate student Kaitlin Hoffman hitting a single, leaving runners on the corners. Then Anna Paravati ‘26 hit a double bringing both runners in and tying the game at four runs apiece. The Stags would put up two more runs to get through the top of the inning up two. The Peacocks reached first on a leadoff error followed by consecutive strikeouts. Saint Peter’s then hit a single, bringing the tying run to the plate followed by a walk-off home run from freshman Tai Turner leading the Stags to an 8-7 loss. The Stags will play against the United States Military Academy on May 3. For more information visit fairfieldstags.com.