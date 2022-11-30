The Fairfield University men’s golf team participated in the Battle at Rum Pointe in Berlin, Md. this past weekend, finishing in a tie for ninth-place alongside crosstown rival Sacred Heart University out of 17 schools competing. The teams played at the par 72 Rum Pointe Golf Course, which totaled 7001 yards on March 25 and 26.

The Stags were led by graduate student Michael McCarthy, who finished in the top-25 for the first time as a Stag, shooting two over par with a score of 74 in the opening round on Saturday, and was even on Sunday to tie for the 20th position in the 100-player field.

The next highest-ranked Stag was Killian McGinley ‘23, who finished four over par over the two-day tournament, placing him in a tie for 30th. At five over tying for 33rd was graduate student Jason Salemeno, who placed third for the Stags.

The fourth Stag on the scoresheet, Patrick McCarthy ‘23, ranked 47th of the 100-man field at seven over par. Rounding out Fairfield’s top five finishers was Zachary Maloy ‘25, tying for 79th.

Taking the individual top spot home was Sacred Heart’s Marcus Lim, who shot a 69 on the first day and then a 66 on the second day to win by one stroke at nine under par according to the official results of the tournament. Finishing in second was Kyle Underwood from Long Island University, who after just shooting one under par in the first round battled back with a seven-under second round and finished just one shot shy of tying for first. Underwood’s second round would end up being the best single round in the tournament, beating Lim’s day two total by one stroke but falling behind due to his shaky day one.

Despite Lim’s performance, Sacred Heart was still an overall +17 in the tournament as were the Stags. Easily taking the win by 14 strokes was Long Island University, shooting a -15 on the tournament, including going seven under par on the final day. Their combined score on the first day was 280 and on the second was 281, demonstrating their dominant consistency. Rider University managed second place at an overall score of one under par, shooting a combined 284 on day one, and then as a team going three over par on the second day with a 291 score. They did secure second by just one stroke, though with Iona College and Colgate University both tying for third place at an overall even par through the two days, with Colgate shooting a 288 both days and Iona scoring 287 and 289 to keep them both perfectly on par.

Rounding out the top five were Harvard University and Siena College, tying for fifth place at five over par in the tournament. Harvard shot 291 on day one and 290 on day two. Siena had a strong 289 day one and a 292 day two. Then Dartmouth University and Mount St. Mary’s University finished in seventh and eighth scoring eight over and +10 in the tournament. Mount St. Mary’s had a nice seven-shot cushion over the two ninth-place teams of Sacred Heart and Fairfield.

Fairfield had a better first day compared to their second day, as they shot +5 as a unit through round one at a combined 293 strokes. However, round two proved to be more difficult for the Stags. They were +12 on the final day with a 300 combined score pushing them further down the leaderboard.

The best single day by a school was Long Island University’s round one day of 280. The worst single round for a school was last-place finisher Hofstra University’s round one, in which they shot a combined 316. Round two did not go much for them, with a 305 putting them in last with a +45 score in the tournament.

Fairfield men’s golf will play again this upcoming weekend in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. for the Southern Invitational at The Falls Club. For more information, please visit fairfieldstags.com.