It has been two weeks since the fall semester began here at Fairfield University. For the Fairfield University Men’s golf team this means tournament play begins to start and each player is trying to get his game into top shape for the season.

Playing in only their second tournament of the year, the Stags finished 17th out of 20 teams at the Hartford Hawk Invitational. The event was held at the Bull’s Bridge Golf Course in South Kent, Conn. The par 72 layout was created by Tom Fazio who has been consistently recognized for creating award-winning courses throughout the United States.

The Stags’ place on the leaderboard was not a true representation of how well they actually did play. Senior Eric Austin and Kevin Duncan ’19 each had a three-round total of 226 to lead Fairfield. Austin shot an opening round 80 before posting a 71 and 75 in his next two rounds. Duncan was consistent, breaking 80 in all of his rounds (79-74-73). Both golfers were tied for 62nd place on the individual leaderboard of 116 golfers.

Junior Thomas Urciuoli followed Duncan’s good play by firing three-straight sub-80 rounds as well (77-77-76). First-year Finn McGinnis (78-75-80) and Andrew DeMarco ‘18 (81-88-83) were the remaining Stags that played in the tournament, shooting totals of 233 and 252 respectively.

Fairfield was three strokes behind Long Island University Brooklyn and six back of crosstown rival Sacred Heart over the 54-hole contest. University of Central Florida proved how good they were, winning by 25 strokes. Their top two golfers enjoyed much success, shooting three-round totals of 207 and 209.

Fairfield looks to improve when they arrive at the MacDonald Cup on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. This tourney takes place at the Course at Yale. Voted No. 1 College Golf Course and No. 45 out of the Top 100 Classical Golf Courses, the Course at Yale will require the Stags to be mentally tough and patient while out there competing.