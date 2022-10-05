The Fairfield women’s golf team made their season debut last week at the two-day Boston College Intercollegiate, placing 11th out of 16 schools.

The Stags were led by Addy Douglas ‘23, a former conference all-academic team selection, placed 19th individually in the field of ninety players off the back of two rounds of 76 at the par 72 Blue Hill Country Club in Canton, Mass. course.

Behind Douglas was Katelynn Waclawski ‘26, who shot a team-best two-under-par 70 in her first round of collegiate golf to start the squad off strong.

“As a team, we had a great score on day one, and I think everyone did a great job managing the course throughout the rest of the rounds as well,” Waclawski said.

Her exceptional opening performance powered her to a 37th place finish, good for second on the team. Waclawski acknowledges she still has much to improve despite her great play but credits her teammates with pushing her forward.

“Being a part of the women’s golf team has been such a great experience to transition into my freshman year of college,” she said. “We all push each other to be the best versions of ourselves, which gives our team a strong bond.”

Finishing behind Waclawski for the Stags was another newcomer to the team, graduate transfer Julia Towne, who finished in a tie for 50th and carded rounds of 78 and 79 on the opening day of play.

Rounding out the team contributors for the Stags were Sydney Nethercott ‘24, who ended three shots behind Towne in a tie for 60th, and Grace Kryscio ‘24, who finished 77th.

Finally, Juliette Prud’Homme ‘26, who competed as an individual separate from Fairfield’s team tally, finished in a tie for 78th.

Overall in the tournament, Boston College took the crown shooting a +37 overall in the three-day gathering and +10 on the third and final day, posting their best score of the tournament. Sacred Heart came in fourth at +55 through the tournament, posting a +20 on the final day.

Fairfield beat out the 12th place team Long Island University by twenty strokes posting a +89 with scores of +17, +36 and +36 on each day. Long Island had a +109. Fairfield was just ten total strokes behind the 10th place team Merrimack College who shot a +79 in the tournament. Other teams that Fairfield finished ahead of include The College of the Holy Cross, Wagner University, and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference foe Siena College.

The Stags will look to continue building and improving, as they travel just over an hour north this week to compete in the Hartford Women’s Invitational.

