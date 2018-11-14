The 44th E! People’s Choice Awards aired on Nov. 11 for a night of awards, speeches, performances and more. Many stars gathered together in Los Angeles, Calif. for a celebration entirely determined by votes from the people.

Nicki Minaj and Tyga opened up the night with a collab performance of the song “Dip,” just after Minaj solo performed her song “Good Form.” In all honesty, the performance was very underwhelming and raunchy; Minaj had no noteworthy dance moves and mostly just pranced around the stage yelling her verses. Minaj also seemingly forgot the lyrics while on stage, or maybe she was purposely taking long pauses? Either way, it wasn’t entertaining.

Many awards were given throughout the night for a variety of categories. Mila Kunis accepted the award for “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” which won Best Comedy Movie of 2018. Minaj was awarded Best Female Artist and Scarlett Johansson won Best Movie Actress for her role in “Avengers: Infinity War.” Other big wins included Blake Shelton, who took home the award for Best Country Artist and Mariska Hargitay was presented with Best TV Star for her role as Detective Benson on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” The well known Netflix show “Riverdale” also won big with Best Drama Show of the Year.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” received the award for Best Nighttime Talk Show. Of course, Fallon delivered an amusing speech. Fallon stated that he has been with NBC for 20 years now and his takeaway was, “I can honestly say I’ve never been fatter.” Also, after thanking numerous people, Fallon made his final shoutout to, “My better half, my rock, my soulmate, Justin Timberlake, his book is available now wherever fine books are sold. But really, my wife Nancy, I love you so much, you’re the secret to my success.” Fans everywhere know that Timberlake and Fallon share a bromance like no other. Fallon’s reference to this had the entire audience laughing, and he graciously closed out his speech by acknowledging Veterans Day, “Today is Veterans Day, so I wanted to say thank you to the veterans and to everyone watching, never forget, thank you.”

American model Chrissy Teigen was the perfect person to present the award for Best Reality Show. Like many of the reality stars in this category, Teigen has a huge social media presence, especially on Twitter and Instagram, and she had something witty to say for each of the shows that were nominated, including “Queer Eye,” “Chrisley Knows Best,” “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” “Vanderpump Rules” and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Ultimately, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” won, and Kim Kardashian used this platform as an opportunity to call attention to the wildfires blazing through California. The reality star encouraged everyone to contribute in any way they can to the organizations working to put an end to aid California, and further stated that no donation is too small.

Throughout the night, stars were also recognized in a non-competitive manner. Victoria Beckham was given an award for being the Fashion Icon of 2018. During her speech, Beckham referenced the British pop group with which she formerly belonged to, The Spice Girls, saying, “They told me at the table, they said you’ve come all the way from London, you’ve got to get up there and you’ve got to give them what they want, what they really really want!” This comment references the group’s timeless, hit song “Wannabe”, and was made right after Beckham threw a peace a sign, which was a classic symbol and pose from The Spice Girls. In her speech, Beckham also expressed admiration for the California firefighters and their tireless efforts to end the wildfires, in addition to mentioning her excitement to be back in LA, which she claimed was her second home. Beckham further discussed her passion for fashion and the creation of her international brand which she has been entirely devoted to since she launched it some 10 years ago. What she loves about her brand, and possibly the secret to its success, is that all of the clothes are clothes that Beckham herself would wear. Although this time it concerned fashion, it was great to see Beckham on stage again and doing what she loves. Other non-competitive recognition of this kind were also awarded. Social justice advocate and lawyer Bryan Stevenson was awarded People’s Champion, and actress Melissa McCarthy was awarded People’s Icon.

Overall, the 2018 People’s Choice Awards was definitely a success. The ceremony had just as much admiration for celebrities and their work as there was awareness and positive, productive conversation of what is currently happening in our country.