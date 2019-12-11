Stress, oh how you know me best,

Yet you never let me rest.

We’ve been tight nearly every school night,

I’m starting to think maybe you’re right.

Maybe I need to stress about that 30 page research paper,

Or even that group project with all the fakers.

I thought we had gone our separate ways once and for all,

Yet this semester it’s an all-out brawl.

When it’s 3am and you feel your eyes are burning,

Stress is there and yearning.

Yearning for you to procrastinate,

Until you finally stagnate.

However stress I’ll show you,

All I’ll do is bid you adieu.