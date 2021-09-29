Get ready, Stags; you’re in for an entertainment treat! For the next four Thursdays (Sept. 30 – Oct. 21), the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, Fairfield University Student Association, and the College of Arts and Sciences are co-hosting their first-ever Arts Festival right in the heart of campus. From on-campus clubs to professional performers, it’s obvious we have no shortage of amusement or talent. Students will get the opportunity to support their fellow classmates and watch productions from the university’s theatre, dance, glee and acapella organizations, as well as off-campus acts that include music and dance performances.

Additionally, like every good event, food will be provided. As of right now, the first night will feature “a fun, fair-like menu,” says event coordinators Lori Jones director of programming and audience development and Quick Center intern Lilian DeLeo ‘22. This includes delicious foods such as ice cream, candy apples, popcorn and so much more. Each week, the Fairfield Arts fest will incorporate different snacks and finger foods for every student to munch on.

As for entertainment, the two acts scheduled to showcase their artistry live on the quads outdoor stage are Pilobolus and Mike Casey.

Pilobolus is a professional dance company based in Connecticut, which is “celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year,” shared DeLeo and Jones. The company also took part in Fairfield University’s 2020 Innovation Symposium and has performed at the Quick Center for the Arts countless times over the last 30 years. Specializing in modern and contemporary styled dance, Pilobolus’ beautiful upcoming duet should not be missed!

As for the second performance of the night, Mike Casey is “an acclaimed saxophonist and jazz musician that attended the Hartt School in Connecticut and has since performed and recorded with a number of Grammy-winning artists,” DeLeo and Jones wrote. This worldwide performer will be showcasing new works from his most recent album, “Law of Attraction.”

On top of the live productions all Stags have the opportunity to watch, there will be numerous student clubs and organizations spread throughout the quad looking to share more about what they do and how each of us can get involved. Each group will be leading activities and sharing information with all who will listen. These on-campus organizations include “WVOF 88.5FM (which will be playing music during artist breaks), Art Club, Italian Club, Humanitarian Action Club, Wounded Warrior Project and the “AWAKEN” Interactive Exhibition by Annie Tran ‘22,” as you can see on the bottom of every flyer.

At Fairfield University, we have countless people planning and preparing amazing nights for us, and it truly takes a village. I highly encourage you to try and make time from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. this Thursday and the next three Thursdays to stop by the campus quad, enjoy the food, live shows and company of your fellow Stags. It will, without a doubt, make for some unforgettable memories.

