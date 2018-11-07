Now that November is here, the last of the warm days are trickling away and winter is coming, but that does not stop Fairfield University students from keeping their style game strong. The stylish stag for this week, Abigail Sakati ‘20, is being featured for her stylish business look which caught my eye. As an intern, she has a wardrobe of amazing outfits that are good for both work and play, and this is just one example of these many looks.

Abigail, originally from southern New Hampshire, is a marketing major with a minor in accounting. Currently, she is an intern for Fairfield’s Marketing Department and also works for the startup Tempas LLC. When she is not in the Dolan School of Business, you can find her at the Leslie C. Quick Jr. Recreation Complex practicing with Fairfield Dance Fusion Competitive Dance Team and Ensemble.

How did you decide on this outfit today, and how to you generally decide on an outfit?

Honestly, this outfit is one of my go-to fall outfits. J. Crew has the best button-downs, because they are slim cut and also come in a variety of fun patterns. I usually wear this button down from J. Crew with green pants, but because I intern, I traded out the pants for a J. Crew sidewalk skirt to make it more professional. For some added warmth, I chose to wear my Ralph Lauren Sherpa vest. My heels, bought at DSW (my happy place!) by Crowne Vintage, are a must for me!

What is your favorite store to shop in and why?

I am a J. Crew fanatic! They have three different store brands; Madewell, J. Crew Retail and J. Crew Mercantile. I find that I can shop my more preppy and professional wear at J. Crew retail, my casual and trendy at Madewell and then every day preppy basics at J. Crew Mercantile.

What is your favorite accessory and why?

I love purses! I don’t really know why, maybe I acquired my love from my mother, but I am always down to splurge on a Kate Spade.

Describe your fashion aesthetic in two words.

Preppy and sophisticated

Tell me a trend you’re happy is back in style and why?

Oddly enough, I am really into the leather skirt look. I’m learning it’s super versatile. During the day you can create a cozy look, or dress it up for work. It’s also the perfect go-to item for a going-out outfit.

What is your favorite season to dress for and why?

I love dressing for fall and winter, because I love layering with sweaters or blazers and wearing fashionable jackets and scarves. I also love wearing boots and wearing cozy sweaters.

Lastly, do you have a style icon and why?

Kate Spade is my style icon, because her style was fun and flirty, yet timeless and sophisticated.