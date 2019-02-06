February’s Stylish Stag is no stranger to the fashion world. Jessica Miele ‘20 is a communication major with minors in graphic design and marketing. She is currently self-employed in social media and brand strategy and runs her own fashion blog, JessicaMiele.com. Jessica has amazing style, and was happy to share all about her favorite styles with me!

How did you decide on this outfit today, and how to you generally decide on an outfit?

Since faux fur is such a huge trend right now, I chose to incorporate that into my outfit today. I got this jacket from Anthropologie and I wanted to make it my statement piece for the day! Usually I try to find one piece and center my outfit around that.

What is your favorite store to shop in and why?

Madewell is by far my favorite store to shop at. I love how simple all their pieces are and I’m obsessed with their jeans.

What is your favorite accessory and why?

My favorite accessory is my Daniel Wellington watch. I don’t usually wear a lot of jewelry, and if I do it needs to be something minimalistic. I love how my DW watch is so simple and also a really practical for everyday use.

Describe your fashion aesthetic in two words.

Minimalistic and trendy!

Tell me a trend you’re happy is back in style and why?

Bootcut jeans, definitely. I love wearing them over short booties, they’re so cute!

What is your favorite season to dress for and why?

Fall! I like that it’s not too cold and not too hot. I find that in the summer and the winter I’m limited to certain pieces based on the weather. In the fall I don’t have to deal with that.

Lastly, do you have a style icon and why?

My style icon is definitely Julia Engel. I don’t exactly dress like her now, but her style is how I want to dress when I’m like late 20s to 30s with a cool job and living on my own! She’s so classy and her outfits are never too over the top.