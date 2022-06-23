Here at Fairfield, there is no shortage of clubs to get involved in as we rightfully boast about our 100 plus clubs and activities for all students to involve themselves in. In order to find the right fit, students can utilize the club fair that takes place at the beginning of every semester to mingle with fellow students, meet club officers and get to know people with similar interests. If you aren’t able to find exactly what you’re looking for, you can always start your own club with some signatures and an advisor!

Anyways, without rambling on too much, I’ll make you a neat little list of clubs and offices to get involved in from a variety of different perspectives!

Fairfield At Night

Fairfield At Night is Fairfield’s premier late-night social activity to partake in if you’re ever looking for something to do around the weekends. According to their Life@Fairfield page, they host their events from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. This way, any student is able to get out of their room, partake in some fun and upbeat activities and meet new people!

The Mirror (Obviously)

I mean, this should kind of go without saying. The Mirror is not technically a club, but rather an independent organization that aims to be an unbiased reporter of news, opinions, culture and sports on campus. We have meetings every Monday night where interested writers can come in and grab any articles they’d like to write about. Then our staff will take the week to put together the issue for the next Wednesday. In between all that, there are staff meetings, radio shows and so many other modes of creative expression!

Club Sports

Club sports are a great way to get involved without the high level of commitment like a Division I team would feature; however, they are still much more formal and official than intramural sports (which are a great way to kick back too, don’t get me wrong). Throughout my time at Fairfield, I’ve gotten to know a lot of people who partake in club sports, whether these sports are completely new to them or sports they had previously played in high school. Regardless, if you’re looking to scratch the itch that may be your competitive spirit, club sports will be just right for you; we have everything from baseball to sailing to rugby to martial arts, so there is really something for everyone.

Psychology Club

Psychology club is a group that’s name is definitely known around campus. Not only are they able to advocate for mental health, fundraise and put on some amazing events for students to become more mindful, but they are also a crucial step to allowing psychology majors and minors to find connections to professionals that can help them advance their careers. There are a lot of clubs across all of Fairfield’s schools that allow students to make meaningful connections with employers such as this one, like both the Marketing and Accounting clubs in the Dolan School of Business, for example.

Gender and Sexuality Alliance

Allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community can come together in Gender and Sexuality Alliance to advocate for fellow students, create a welcoming and safe climate on campus and promote diversity. Just this past April, GSA hosted their “Picnic N’ Pride” event that was hosted on The Quad; the event saw the decoration of campus with pride flags, and offered a social space for students and members of the club. If you’re interested in getting involved, you can follow their instagram account @FUAlliance for more information!

Art Club

Are you the artistic type? Are you looking to express yourself through art? Well then, this might just be the club for you! Not only are students able to create art that they can take home with them, but they can also freely express themselves and use art as a de-stressor after a long day of classes. If you go to Art Club’s page on Life at Fairfield, you can find group chat information: who to reach out to and even their Instagram handle.

This is just a short list of some clubs that a lot of students have incredibly positive experiences with. Like I mentioned before, if none of these seem to suit you, never fear; we have an incredibly easy way of creating a club here on campus. Your time at Fairfield is what you make of it. It is how you express yourself and it is how you grow and learn. All of these clubs (and more, not mentioned) will help you find your fit as soon as you flock here in the fall. Best of luck, Stags!

