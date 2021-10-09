Sept. 30 marked the kick-off of the Fairfield Arts Festival, held by the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, the College of Arts and Sciences and the Fairfield University Student Association. Although the event seemed to not gain as much attention as hoped, since many students were attending evening classes or escaping the chilly weather, the event still could be seen as a success.

As students walked into the quad, they were greeted with red and white balloons almost everywhere. There were backdrops to take pictures with, Art Fest posters and a large stage right in the middle of the quad.

Additionally, multiple on-campus student organizations and departments were spread out around the quad mound. These groups included the College of Arts and Science, Art Club, Humanitarian Action Club, WVOF 88.5FM and a few others.

Sophomore Evan Keiser, a club fellow of the Humanitarian Action Club, shared that “the club works to combat social justice issues at local and global levels. Every Wednesday, we meet at 7:00 p.m. in Donnarumma circle (location set to change based on weather) and will always have food. Come join us!”

While meeting with the club booths, attendees were provided with ice cream and an endless supply of lemonade. Though food is given during the events, it’s definitely not enough for dinner, but a nice snack instead.

The night finally began when Piblious, a professional dance company, performed a lyrical duet. The campus was filled with a slow flute tune as the dancers worked together to create an interpretive and interesting routine. In addition to the beautiful art form they shared with students, I couldn’t help but be amazed at their perseverance. Both dancers wore a tan, small leotard in breezy weather with no complaints, which I admired a lot.

The final act that concluded the event was Mike Casey and his band, who played various jazz songs. Most notably, the saxophone player highlighted a few pieces from his new debut album, “Law of Attraction.” I found his playlist incredibly entertaining to listen to, and I had a lot of fun dancing along with my friends.

When asked what inspired her to create this event, Lori Jones, director of programming and audience development at the Quick Center, shared that “the Quick Center recently became a part of the College of Arts and Sciences and thought it would be a good idea to partner with FUSA and the college for an outside event.” The four-week-long event not only brings students together but also gives student artists the opportunity to perform side by side with professionals.”

Jones also said to “come by, and hang out. We’ll have different food and performances each week. It’s a great way to meet other Stags and enjoy the weather.”

The Fairfield University Quick Center will be hosting another three Art Festival events on Oct. 7, 14 and 21. All events will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the campus quad. You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity to mingle with campus clubs and watch interesting performances!

