“The Drive” Alyssa Vigorito February 2, 2017 The drive was the very worst, Under canopies of trees it was evident our quiet conversation was clearly coerced Flowers we nurtured together died of thirst and left behind petals soaked in malevolence The drive was the very worst Our roses died yet we still tried to nurse all but one, who remains desolate Drive it to the hospital, you coerced You hit redo like a car in reverse, hit a tree stump the size of an elephant The drive was the very worst Windshield cracked like an outburst yet I never voiced my sentiment until now — confessions coerced Our roses died yet we still tried to nurse all but one, who developed an impediment The drive was the very worst My silence, thereafter, uncoerced Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Connect with: Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website