In honor of the Super Bowl this weekend, here are the top 10 NFL players’ wives and girlfriends. Can’t forget about their biggest fans and entire support systems!

10) Candice Crawford

I haven't seen this tux since May 28, 2011. 👰🏼 #groomtux #hestillgotit #twoxtwo_dallas A photo posted by Candice Romo (@candiceromo) on Oct 23, 2016 at 10:29am PDT

This former beauty-queen-turned-reporter married Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo in 2011. Since then, she has stuck by his side through his recent injuries. Besides her famous husband, she is also the sister of “Gossip Girl” star Chace Crawford.

9) Katherine Webb-McCarron

AJ thought he should be the Michelin Man bc his baby rolls, but Mickey Mouse Clubhouse is his favorite to watch in the mornings 😁 A photo posted by Katherine Webb-McCarron (@_katherinewebb) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:01pm PDT

This former Miss Alabama is married to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron. The two recently welcomed a baby together in May. The couple often made headlines during McCarron’s college days at Alabama, where he won back-to-back national championship titles with Katherine by his side for support.

8) Aly Raisman

#GoldMeetsGolden 💛 @colt3five A photo posted by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:57pm PST

This U.S. gold medalist gymnast is dating Oakland Raiders tight end Colton Underwood after he famously asked her out on social media in August.

@Colt3FIVE thanks for the sweet video…. looking forward to meeting you 🙂 — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) August 21, 2016

Since then, the two have made their red carpet debut and posted pictures together on social media.

7) Olivia Munn

3pm: Chop off all my hair 7pm: Arrive at 🎄 premiere No fear when @cwoodhair is holding the ✂️ 🙌 A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Dec 9, 2016 at 2:35pm PST

This famous actress has been dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers since 2014. She often speaks out in support of Rodgers and has received criticism for backing up her man on social media, where she often gets very heated.

6) Camille Kostek

Gillette: Home of Champions, where it only rains confetti 🏈 A photo posted by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:25am PST

This former New England Patriots cheerleader turned model achieved the unthinkable and (somewhat) tamed party boy and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Whether the two are still dating or not is unclear; however, Camille can be seen sporting her rumored man’s jersey in many of her Instagram posts.

5) Ciara

I always have the best fun when I'm with Him 😍 #Thursday A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 5, 2017 at 10:38am PST

Newly married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Ciara is no stranger to the spotlight. After her rocky breakup with rapper Future, father to her son Future Zahir Wilburn, Ciara found love with Wilson. The singer is pregnant with their first child.

4) Jessie James Decker

Happiest girl in the world ❤ A photo posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:47am PST

This country singer married New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker in 2013. They had their own E! reality show “Eric & Jessie: Game On,” which ran for two seasons between 2013 and 2014. They have two kids together, Vivianne and Eric Decker II, who are frequently displayed on Jessie’s Instagram.

3) Adriana Lima

👁💙👁 A photo posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:33am PST

This Victoria’s Secret angel is currently dating New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. Although they haven’t publicly announced their relationship, the Brazilian bombshell has supported Edelman at his games, most recently the AFC Championship, where she wore a JE11 winter hat. In a Sound FX clip released from the game, she can be heard calling Edelman “her lover.”

2) Olivia Culpo

Houston today to see this 🌟🌟🌟 in my life. Can't wait to cheer him on this weekend ❤ I love @dannyamendola (he is instagram-less but I guess I can still tag 🤔) A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 3, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

The former Miss Rhode Island turned Miss USA turned Miss Universe can be seen modeling around the world. In her free time, she can always be spotted supporting her boyfriend, wide receiver Danny Amendola and his team the New England Patriots on social media and at their games. Currently, she has “80” painted on her nails in support of her man for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

1) Gisele Bundchen

Look at the cutie I found at the new Under Armour store in Boston!!!Congrats to my @underarmour family! #UABOSTON 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Olha o gatinho que achei na nova loja da Under Armour em Boston!! Parabéns @underarmour! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Nov 4, 2016 at 12:36pm PDT

This Brazilian supermodel leads the pack as one-half of the NFL’s top power couple with husband and New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady. The former Victoria’s Secret angel is the perfect compliment to the passionate Brady. She often live tweets during Patriots’ games to show her support.