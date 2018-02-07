Located on Post Road in Westport, the Terrain Garden Café is a cozy restaurant that serves various different plates of American food. What sets this restaurant aside from others in the area is the uniqueness of its environment, overall. It’s really different from any other restaurant I’ve been to.

To begin, the food was incredible. For appetizers, any of the salads are great to start with; all of the ingredients are fresh and organic. In particular, the fall arugula salad and the kale salad are delicious and sweet from the inclusion of fruit and choice of dressing. All of the entrees looked appetizing. The Buddha Bowl is a great option for vegan or vegetarian customers, containing quinoa, roasted vegetables, kale falafel and topped off with a tahini drizzle. Also highly recommended are the Autumn Pappardelle (a chicken dish) and the Crispy Skin Salmon. In addition, the specials menu has a variety of options, including the Gnocchi with spinach and butternut squash, which can be served with chicken. Similar to the appetizers and entrees, it was also very difficult to pick a dessert, as everything sounded appealing. The S’more Brownie is out of this world, containing chocolate sauce, marshmallow and graham cracker. If you’re a fan of cheesecake, the Chai Cheesecake is also delicious. Chocolate and vanilla ice cream is another great option and is homemade. Only the apple tart comes with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Other than that, ice cream is purchased separately. As for drinks, a pot of green tea or mint tea for the table is extremely fitting for the atmosphere. This is based off of the dinner menu, but there is a fantastic brunch menu as well.

Not only is the food incredible, but the restaurant actually hosts events where customers can have a more hands-on experience with their dinner. For attendance, all you have to do is go to their website (shopterrain.com) and reserve a space. Some of the events include “The Perfect Pie Workshop,” “Bread Making with Chef Jessica Bengtson” and “Good Taste Dinner with Jane Green,” a best-selling author. The Terrain Garden Café is a peaceful, intimate place that has a café open during morning hours, selling all different kinds of treats, coffee and tea, while also having an actual garden shop open during the day. If you’ve ever been to or heard of the store Anthropologie, the shop within the Terrain Garden Café is extremely similar to that, and the Terrain brand is actually sold in Anthropologie. The Terrain shop’s merchandise is mostly home décor items including blankets, flower pots and plants, mugs, candles/candle-holders, table linens, rugs, throws and pillows. Natural skincare products and bath/body care products are sold as well. As for the staff, they were all extremely welcoming and accommodating from the moment you walk in. The waiters and waitresses were friendly, memorized all of the orders and did not pressure customers to know what they would like after one minute of having a menu.

The bottom line is that it’s an amazing restaurant and low-key spot in Westport. Serving great food with a diverse menu, there is definitely something that everyone would like. The only downside is that the prices might be a little expensive for college students. Salads are anywhere from $12 to $16, entrees are anywhere from $20 to $30, and desserts are about $7 to $8. With that being said, the Terrain Garden Café is a great restaurant to go to for a special occasion or to take visiting family or friends. My overall rating would be a 10/10.