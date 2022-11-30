I’ll be honest. My watching game has kind of been lacking recently due to my New Year’s resolution to read more books (eight down so far, woohoo!). And after watching the annual Emmy’s award night, my list of shows to binge has grown exponentially. So, taking into consideration my personal, friends and academy viewers’ opinions, here are the shows that I suggest you should turn on if you have the time to spare this semester.

Show: Kaleidoscope

Where to Watch: Netflix

I actually did get the opportunity to sit down and watch the entirety of “Kaleidoscope” over winter break. When I was scrolling through the Netflix home page, I saw that the show was number one and trending which piqued my interest. After I realized that Giancarlo Esposito was one of the main characters, however, I knew I had to make the time for it.

The mini-series is eight episodes long that are all named after colors. The fun and unique thing about this show is that you can watch it in any order, and are actually encouraged to watch it in something totally random. The only rule is that the episode named “White” needs to be the season finale. My watching order was “Yellow,” “Violet,” “Orange,” “Green,” “Blue,” “Red,” “Pink” and “White”.

The plot is based around a brilliant thief and a group of criminals who attempt to steal $7 million in an elaborate heist. We watch as they plan their break-in, their escape and the issues that come with. I thought it was super action-packed with lots of unforeseen twists and silly humor–the perfect trio!

Show: White Lotus

Where to Watch: HBO Max, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video (Season One)

I haven’t gotten to watch “White Lotus” yet because I don’t have any of the streaming platforms it’s offered on, but it’s on the top of my list once my roommate gives me her HBO password. All of my coworkers and friends have been buzzing about it. It’s a miracle they haven’t spoiled it for me yet. “White Lotus” was also the “most-winning show” at the 2023 Emmy’s, taking home five trophies for the night, which built the anticipation even more.

So far, the show has only two seasons. The first six episodes are centered around money whereas the last 13 revolve around relationships; but all of them contain four subplots of different, extremely wealthy groups within the same hotel. This social satire drama is all the hit right now.

Show: Normal People

Where to Watch: Hulu

So many people have told me to watch the show “Normal People” on Hulu after it was adapted from Sally Rooney’s novel. Maybe they know I’m a sucker for romance. The series has 12 episodes that follow Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell’s (Paul Mescal) friendship and their on-again-off-again relationship.

With Rooney’s talent for powerful character development, the strongest aspect of the show seems to be how the main characters change from young kids to adults both apart and separately. If you are someone who enjoys watching those slow-burn relationships play out, this seems like your next show to binge.

Show: Succession

Where to Watch: HBO Max, Hulu

My screenwriting professor told me that “Succession” was one of the best television series streaming right now and that if I never watched it that I would be doing a disservice to myself. Does that scare you into wanting to watch it too? This dark comedy has been on the screen since 2018 and has its fourth season making an appearance on March 26, 2023.

Viewers watch as the Roy family who owns Waystar RoyCo, a media conglomerate company, fight over the reigns after their father’s health starts to plummet. The four children reside in New York City as they sacrifice, backstab and more.

Show: Abbott Elementary

Where to Watch: ABC, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

I’ve seen so many short clips of “Abbott Elementary” on TikTok, and every time I find myself rewatching it three, four or five times a row because I’m laughing so hard. From what I saw, it’s filmed similarly to “The Office” since it’s posed as a “mockumentary” which is usually as interesting as it is hilarious.

The show follows a group of teachers who work at a Philadelphia public school, and despite the hardships of their job such as screaming kids and poor pay, they are determined to provide their students with a good education.

These are only a few of the many shows that are on my “to-watch” list that I’ve heard endless great reviews about. If you have the time and access to any of these streaming platforms, I would say these are the perfect options for you to click “start” to.