Since Halloween is just around the corner, many may be wondering what to do to celebrate. Here’s a list of all the Halloween activities happening around campus:

Movie Night!

There are six Halloween movies being shown around campus this upcoming week. Stop by the ground floor lounge at Regis Hall on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. for “Haunted Mansion.” Another movie, yet to be announced, is playing at Meditz’s first-floor lounge on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.

Sister Thea Bowman Hall is hosting on Oct. 28 at 9:30 p.m. Go visit the first-floor lounge to watch “Halloween Night II,” and grab some wings and pizza while you’re there.

Jogues Hall is playing “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”’ on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. in the kitchen lounge. There will be apple cider donuts, candy and apple cider. Feel free to go in your pajamas!

Visit Campion Hall’s pajama party to see “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” playing in the first-floor lounge on Oct. 31 at 7:45 p.m. “Halloweentown” is playing Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. in Loyola Hall Commons. Make sure to have a Crumbl cookie while you’re there!

Trick or Treat Activities!

Join RA Kylee at Campion Hall on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. for Trick or Trivia. Also at Campion is Trick or Treat Candy Jars on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. This one is in the fourth-floor lounge with RA Nicole. And RA Erika and SRA Safa are hosting Trick or Treat Goodie Bags at Bowman Hall on Oct. 31 at 10 p.m.

Don’t forget to go Trick or Treating around the library with Academic Commons on Oct. 31 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. While you’re there, be sure to vote on which department you think has the best-decorated pumpkin!

Halloween Treats!

On Oct. 23 at 8 p.m., stop by Loyola Commons for Pumpkin Pie Picasso Night. If you’re in the mood for some Halloween cookies, visit Gonzaga’s first-floor lounge on Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. to bake some cookies.

Show off your costume!

Go to Late Night Commons’ Halloween Costume Party on Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. Or if you want to wait until Halloween to wear your costume, visit Meditz Hall’s first-floor lounge on Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. to take some pictures in your costume! If you think you have the best costume, stop by Gonzaga Hall’s ground floor lounge for their Halloween Costume Contest on Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.!

There are definitely a lot of ways to celebrate Halloween that you don’t want to miss! I hope this gave you some ideas for what you want to do this Halloween!