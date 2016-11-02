ARIES – (March 21 – April 19) Like Alex Karev, you have a tendency to be quick-tempered and competitive, but that only adds to your drive. You are strong-willed and go after what you want. Most of all, you give everything you have so that your relationships thrive.

TAURUS – (April 20 – May) You are Miranda Bailey. You are the most strong willed, honest and reliable individual — sometimes even a little overly emotional. You are hardworking and patient at work, and at home, you are committed and loving.

GEMINI – (May 21 – June 20) Being indecisive is your trademark as a Gemini. Although, like Arizona Robbins, you are also versatile, smart and sociable. You are the type of person that everyone loves to talk to, especially when they’re feeling down.

CANCER – (June 21 – July 22) As a Cancer, you experience emotions to the extreme, but like Callie Torres, that means that you are exuberantly loving and generous. You love your family above all else and will take precautions when it comes to your heart.

LEO – (July 23 – Aug. 22) You are an extremely hard worker, maybe even a little bit of a show off, but like Jackson Avery, you have good reason to be. As a Leo, you are confident, optimistic and the best kind of friend.

VIRGO – (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22) You are Meredith Grey, the most dependable and unselfish sign. At work you are organized, meticulous and work great with others. You take charge of your relationships and spare no expense to make those important to you happy.

LIBRA – (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22) As a Libra, you have strict values. Your strive for balance and peace in your life, which allows you to be diplomatic in stressful situations. Just like the charming Owen Hunt, you are loyal and romantic.

SCORPIO – (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) You are the lovely and bold Christina Yang. You are set in your personal beliefs and have no problem saying how you feel in nearly any situation. You put your entire being into your work and your relationships.

SAGITTARIUS – (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) Just like Derek Shepherd, you are the most loving and straightforward of the signs. Even as an adult, you have a fun-loving child-like side. You are extremely ambitious, but work hard to balance work and play.

CAPRICORN – (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) Practical, responsible and hard-working; you are Richard Webber. You are able to provide everyone around you with a sense of stability and love and receive immense respect in return.

AQUARIUS – (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) People may think that you are impractical, even rebellious, but we know that just like Jo Wilson, you are able to connect with people in the most unconventional ways. You are intelligent and self-sufficient, and you are hard to forget.

PISCES – (Feb. 19 – March 20) As a Pisces, you are April Kepner. You are patient, spiritual and an overall happy person. Your tendency to believe in everyone may lead you to trust the wrong people.