It’s that time of the year again, folks. Starbucks has “officially” released its holiday-themed hot cup. However, the coffee chain decided to try something a little different this year. Instead of releasing one special design, there will be two: one before the presidential election and one after. The newly designed green cup, available now through Election Day on Nov. 8, features a portrait of more than a hundred people drawn with just one single line.

The theme behind the cup is unity. Our country is going through one of the most divisive presidential elections in history and Starbucks is hoping to bring us all together through something simple: a coffee cup.

In the past, people were outraged at the design of the holiday cup — let us not forget the #StarbucksRedCup drama of Winter 2015 —, but this year, no one has time for that because, let’s be honest, there are more important things to be worrying about. Look below for seven people who understand that maybe our focus should be placed on something a little more meaningful.

