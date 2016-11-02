7 People Who Have No Time for the Starbucks Cup Drama

7 People Who Have No Time for the Starbucks Cup Drama

It’s that time of the year again, folks. Starbucks has “officially” released its holiday-themed hot cup. However, the coffee chain decided to try something a little different this year. Instead of releasing one special design, there will be two: one before the presidential election and one after. The newly designed green cup, available now through Election Day on Nov. 8, features a portrait of more than a hundred people drawn with just one single line.

The faces on this cup are made with a single line. In it, there’s you, your neighbors, your community, a coffee farmer, your uncle. pic.twitter.com/5cCol4Y7wj — Starbucks Partners (@starbucksprtnrs) November 1, 2016

The theme behind the cup is unity. Our country is going through one of the most divisive presidential elections in history and Starbucks is hoping to bring us all together through something simple: a coffee cup.

In the past, people were outraged at the design of the holiday cup — let us not forget the #StarbucksRedCup drama of Winter 2015 —, but this year, no one has time for that because, let’s be honest, there are more important things to be worrying about. Look below for seven people who understand that maybe our focus should be placed on something a little more meaningful.

we do this EVERY YEAR. a coffee cup ain't oppressing you boo https://t.co/6HvfiddykW — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) November 1, 2016

if you care in any way what a starbucks holiday cup looks like we cant be friends im sorry — sarah hagi (@geekylonglegs) November 1, 2016

There is no war on Christmas and I’m going to Starbucks and getting a peppermint mocha in a green unity cup and you can shut up about it. — Heather (@hboulware) November 1, 2016

Flash forward to 2017: Starbucks unveils a holiday cup that everyone can agree on. pic.twitter.com/yYKbogEH26 — David Cervi (@DavidJCervi) November 1, 2016

Trying to figure out how I can possibly get offended by this Starbucks holiday cup. I guess someone will find a way pic.twitter.com/05Lo75us5r — Geoff Kinns (@geoffkinns) November 1, 2016

Imagine if people cared as much about protecting our planet as they do the design of the Starbucks annual Holiday cup. — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) November 1, 2016