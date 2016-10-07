ARIES – (March 21 – April 19) Gary the Snail – “Meow”

TAURUS – (April 20 – May 20) Mr. Krabs – “I loved that dollar. I loved it like a brother. Me and that dollar went everywhere together.”

GEMINI – (May 21 – June 20) Plankton – “Come on, SpongeBob, join me and we’ll be rich and powerful until I eventually betray you!”

CANCER – (June 21 – July 22) Squidward Tentacles – “What are those neanderthals up to? Don’t they know I’m busy spoiling myself.”

LEO – (July 23 – Aug. 22) Larry the Lobster – “You know, SpongeBob, the babes and the big chair are great, but the best part is knowing that you’re the only thing standing between these good people and a watery grave. That’s what it’s all about. Their lives are in your hands now ’cause I have a date with the tanning booth.“

VIRGO – (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22) Pearl – “Oh, he’s next door. Boys don’t appreciate the sophistication of tea parties. Right, Mr. Stuffy?”

LIBRA – (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22) Patrick Starfish – “You know, I WUMBO, you wumbo, he she me, WUMBO … wumbology, the study of wumbo! It’s first grade, Spongebob!”

SCORPIO – (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) Karen – “Don’t get so worked up again, Plankton. I just mopped the floors.”

SAGITTARIUS – (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) SpongeBob SquarePants – “Well, it’s no secret that the best thing about a secret is secretly telling someone your secret, thereby, secretly adding another secret to their secret collection of secrets … secretly.”

CAPRICORN – (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) Mrs. Puff – “Fighting? I won’t take any of that! That’s it! Spongebob, I sentence you and your friend … to detention!”

AQUARIUS – (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) Sandy Cheeks – “SpongeBob, don’t you worry about me. I can take care of myself. After all, who’s the strongest critter in Bikini Bottom?”

PISCES – (Feb. 19 – March 20) Fred – “MY LEG!”