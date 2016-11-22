Regardless of if you are team Ross or Rachel in regards to the whole “We were on a break” debacle — Rach was right —, it’s obvious that the popular 90’s show comes with a plethora of lessons.

Friends fight, and that’s OK. Surrounding yourself with the right kind of people guarantees that you’ll get through all of the arguments and fights that come your way.

People make mistakes. You live and you learn. If Rachel can come back from that embarrassing drunk voicemail that she left Ross telling him that she was “over him,” we can come back from anything.

You don’t have to say much to get your point across. Joey’s signature tagline reminds us that sometimes, keeping it simple is the way to go.

Dancing is the best therapy. Even if you aren’t the most coordinated person around.

Be proud of who you are. Did Phoebe ever apologize for her quirks?

Grammar is important. Being a college student, you should definitely know the difference between you’re and your, as well as the difference between their, there and they’re.

People go through ups and downs. However, it is important to be open about your feelings and not bottle anything up.

There are going to be people in your life with whom you don’t get along. It’s inevitable. Kill them with kindness and prove them wrong.

Most importantly, always have fun with the people that you love. You could rarely catch Monica, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey or Rachel without a smile on their faces.