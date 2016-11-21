To the University community,

We, the undersigned faculty of Fairfield, condemn all racist, Islamophobic, antisemitic, xenophobic, homophobic, sexist and other hate speech and acts.

The results of the 2016 Presidential Election have already introduced new risks for Fairfield students, faculty and staff, which will continue to unfold in the coming months and years. Over the past week alone, faculty members have heard from students, many of whom face unprecedented levels of fear, anxiety and stress for themselves, their families and their communities.

We welcome the president’s statement issued on Nov. 14, which recognizes our institutional values in light of the recent election and we request the president issue a follow-up statement reminding the Fairfield community that harassment of our students, faculty, staff or community members in any form — especially on the basis of race, religious affiliation, political views, ethnicity, sex, gender or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. We further request that the president consult with other Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities’ presidents to develop a coordinated statement along these lines. We also urge Fairfield administrators to provide effective resources to students who are currently being victimized and to work with local, state and federal officials to address all of the important legal and policy issues that may be involved. These concrete measures will be positive first steps to protect our community members from intimidation, unfair investigation and deportation.

A core aspect of the mission-driven work that we do is to foster a “commitment to truth and justice, manifesting in our students’ lives the common concern for others, which is the obligation of all educated, mature human beings.” Today, these values are more vital than ever. This is why we unambiguously offer our support and solidarity to all students, staff and faculty, in affirmation of our commitment to equity, diversity and social justice on Fairfield’s campus.

Signed,

