Hey Stags, we are back this week with some advice that can get a party rocking – the music. Let’s face it, a playlist can make or break a party. It’s good to have a variety of genres, but it’s equally important to keep people dancing and energized. We have a few song suggestions that never fail to entertain people on the weekend.

Erin’s Ensemble

“Girlfriend” – Avril Lavigne

An all-time favorite of mine is “Girlfriend” by Avril Lavigne. Although it may not be everyone’s top song, you can’t help but sing along (especially the girls that are feeling the lyrics). It’s a good pump-up and an early 2000s goodie.

“A Thousand Miles” – Vanessa Carlton

My second recommendation would be “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton. Not only does everyone know this song, but it brings them back to their middle school days, jamming out in the back of their mom’s car on the way to soccer practice. Not to mention, the unreal piano solo in the middle of the song that people can’t help but pretend to play is the best part.

“Ignition (Remix)” – R. Kelly

Finally, you can never go wrong with adding “Ignition (Remix)” by R. Kelly to your playlist. Although it’s not a head banger, it can still get a crowd going. People usually know the lyrics and take a breather when this one comes on.

Brynne’s Beats

“Stay the Night” – Zedd ft. Hayley Williams

It’s not old enough to take its place among the list of true classic party songs, but it’s a must-play during any social/dancing situation. “Stay the Night” will take you back to prom weekend. It’s an exciting, sexy and passionate combination that will get anyone out of their chair to dance on top of a table. “Stay the Night” is Zedd’s masterpiece and with guest vocalist Hayley Williams from Paramore, the song is given a sense of punky twang. It is the song that gets the night started. The drops are expected, but they do not disappoint. It is also a song that cannot be played on anything but the absolute loudest volume your speaker goes to (sorry, RAs). Put it anywhere on your playlist and enjoy the delight on everyone’s face when your dorm room, Townhouse or beach house becomes Fairfield’s best nightclub.

“My Own Worst Enemy” – Lit

Thank you Lit for creating a song that perfectly resembles our feelings on a Saturday morning. “Please tell me why the car is in the front yard and I’m sleeping with my clothes on, came in through the window last night.” The mysteries of college nights past are a constant struggle for every college student from freshmen to seniors. From the beginning to the end of the 3-minute classic, you’ll find yourself and your friends strumming air guitar like champs. Play it loud and proud fellow Stags and remember that being your own worst enemy just means that you’re living life and having fun.

“Do My Thang” – Miley Cyrus

I don’t care who you are, you can’t deny the instant party that comes with a Miley Cyrus classic. The song essentially says, “You do you and I’ll do me. Who cares?” It’s a song that you can blast and shout from the top of your lungs. It’s a song that tells you that the weekend is here and all of your worries and anxieties are gone for the next 72 hours. It’s your time to do what you want, when you want, where you want and with whomever you want. “Every single night and every single day, I’mma do my thing, I’mma do my thing. So don’t you worry about me I’ll be okay. I’mma do my thing, ’cause I’mma do my thing.” Jump on tables. Talk too loud. Dance like a fool. Who cares right? You have her support, so what else do you really need?