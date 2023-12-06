One of Fairfield’s most impactful clubs is making its impact known this Valentine’s Day through its service efforts for the non-profit Wine to Water. The Humanitarian Action Club – a group dedicated to humanitarian service, action and reform–hosts many events throughout the school year to aid local and global causes working mainly in disaster relief. These causes vary from natural disasters to refugee crises to poverty. The Humanitarian Action Club prioritizes identifying these areas of crisis and partnering with the right organizations to make the greatest change.

That is why, for several years now, the Humanitarian Action Club has focused its efforts on Wine to Water, continuously hosting events and fundraisers for the organization. Wine to Water’s mission is to eliminate the water crisis globally and increase awareness of the fact that many communities all over the world still do not have close and stable access to clean water. The global nonprofit recognizes both the power of clean water and the right all individuals possess to access it, and looks to both provide and empower through clean water access.

Wine to Water takes its mission right to the communities and local leaders that not only need their funds, but their technology, ideas and support in building sanitation techniques to provide stable sources of clean water for their members. This nonprofit relies on not just the generosity and money, but time and commitment, of their partners to aid through both monetary contributions as well as service.

The Humanitarian Action Club’s partnership with Wine to Water allows the club to use its service-based mission to create tangible change in the lives of many in need all over the world. In the past, the Humanitarian Action Club has held events to build the water filters that Wine to Water uses to more directly provide clean water, sending the filters all over the world to allow communities to find and filter their own water.

However, this Valentine’s Day, the club’s efforts have turned into fundraising and will provide a fun opportunity for Fairfield students.

This past Wednesday, at their biweekly 7:30 p.m. meeting, the Humanitarian Action Club members hand-dipped pretzels and marshmallows for our student body to buy. In the Center for Social Impact, these service-oriented students gathered, giving up their Wednesday nights, to help contribute to a cause greater than themselves- and have some fun with the upcoming holiday. The treats will be for sale in the Barone Campus Center, along with the chance to anonymously send a group of five plus singing athletes on the men’s lacrosse and/or rowing team to a loved one of your choice. These two options not only contribute to a worthy cause, but are sure to earn some smiles!

The money raised is then donated directly to Wine to Water for whatever their needs may be in aiding the global water crisis. Contributing to the sanitation techniques and technology that save lives and empower communities, Fairfield students are making a deeper impact this Valentine’s Day. Keep your eyes open in the BCC for when you can buy the treats, or the caroling, so you, too, can contribute to the Humanitarian Action Club’s efforts, or join them at their Wednesday meetings to get more involved with Wine to Water, and the many wonderful organizations they support!