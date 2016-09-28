Aleppo, Syria- Approximately 200 air strikes were conducted against the rebel-held city of Aleppo on Sept. 22 and 23 by Syrian government forces and their Russian allies. These air strikes came after a ceasefire that ended earlier in the week. More than 100 people are estimated to be dead and another 50, including children, are reportedly buried under the rubble.

Calais, France- According to French President Francois Hollande, the migrant camp “The Jungle” will be shut down before the end of the year. The camp is home to at least 7,000 migrants and refugees; it is known for its controversial squalid living conditions.

Mexico City, Mexico- International human rights officials are demanding an investigation into the beating, rape and wrongful imprisonment of 11 women by Mexican police. These women were detained after a demonstration in central square in 2006, protesting police preventing a group of 60 flower vendors from doing business in Texcoco market. The human rights officials also demanded that disciplinary or criminal action be taken against the authorities who assaulted the women and those who have denied them justice.

Haiti- More than 5,000 Haitians have entered the United States illegally this fiscal year, which is up from 339 in 2015, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Acting President Jocelerme Privert made a statement on Sept. 23 to the United Nations that the poverty levels in Haiti should improve after a new president is elected in October, which would ease the amount of illegal immigrants.