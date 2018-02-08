Hualien, Taiwan

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck at 11:50 p.m in Hualien on Feb. 6. Eight-hundred residents have taken up shelter as responders and soldiers worked through the night to rescue around 150 people from destroyed buildings. Aftershocks of the earthquake have been continuing to rupture throughout the city and have disrupted rescue efforts.

Poland

President Andrzej Duda announced that he will sign a bill that will make it illegal to accuse Poland of participating in the Holocaust. This is controversial due to the fact that Auschwitz-Birkenau camp and other concentration camps were responsible for murdering 3 million Polish-Jews.

Pyeongchang, South Korea

On Friday, Feb. 9, the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics will take place in the new Olympic Stadium. The ceremony will broadcast live at 6 a.m. in the United States, but NBC will have a telelvision broadcast at 8 p.m. hosted by Katie Couric and Mike Tirico.

Cape Town, South Africa

The April “Day Zero” date for water is being delayed due to the pouring of water donations to the drought stricken city. Cape Town was estimated to run out of water this April, but other regions of South Africa have agreed to donate a billion liters of water. The city mayor Ian Neilson is still urging residents to reduce water usage.

Paris, France

The only surviving suspect of the 2015 Paris terrorist attack, Salah Abdeslam, is refusing to reappear in court for his trial. He accused the court of being prejudiced against Muslims and claims that his silence does not make him guilty.