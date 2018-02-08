Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp, known as SpaceX, launched the Falcon Heavy rocket, making it the world’s most powerful rocket since the U.S. first landed on the moon. The company invested over $1 billion throughout seven years of construction on it.

Minneapolis, Minn.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl for the first time in the team’s franchise in the NFL. While their win was historical, many players on the team are declining to meet with President Trump at the White House due to his stance on players in the league kneeling during the national anthem.

Washington D.C.

On Friday, Feb. 2, the full text of the Nunes Memo was released by the House Intelligence Committee. The Committee is chaired by Republican Representative Devin Nunes. The memo alleges surveillance abuses by the FBI, which has created controversy between both parties.

New York, New York

The Dow Jones Industrial average plummeted 1,175 points on Monday, Feb. 5. This was the largest one-day point drop in history. The drop is being attributed to stock prices running up too high, too fast leaving the market vulnerable.

California

After rumors have been circulating for the past six months of pregnancy, Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby girl on Feb. 1. She came forward on Feb. 3 via Instagram admitting that she wanted to keep herself out of the limelight for herself and her child, Stormi Webster.