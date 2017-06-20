Virginia – The body of a missing Muslim teen, Nabra Hassanen, was found in a pond in Fairfax County on Monday, June 19. She was abducted on her way to a mosque on June 18. The suspect Martinez Torres was charged with the murder of the 17-year-old girl.

Washington – Police officers fatally shot a pregnant woman, Charleen Lyles, on Sunday June 18 in front of her children in her home. Lyles called the police to report a possible burglary. The officers stated Lyles confronted them with a knife.

Washington, D.C. – A study released on June 19 by the journal Pediatrics stated that 1,300 children in the U.S. die in shootings each year, making gunshot wounds the third leading cause of death for children ages one to 17 years old. Researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiled their information from national databases that track any gun related injuries.

Massachusetts – On June 16, Michelle Carter was charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III to commit suicide via text messages in 2014. Carter’s legal team plans on repealing the verdict.

Ohio – The Columbus City School District plans on firing an employee after a homophobic comment on the Columbus Pride Parade’s Facebook page. As of June 19, the petition to fire Chris Dodds, a garage assistant supervisor, had 50,000 signatures.

Alaska – Patrick Cooper, 16, was fatally mauled by a black bear during a mountain race in Anchorage. He got off the trail during the race on Sunday, June 18 and was attacked while on the phone with his brother.