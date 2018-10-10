The Fairfield Women’s Soccer Team hosted a fellow Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference team, Canisius College on Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. Fairfield currently has an overall record of 6-9-2, while Canisius has an overall record of 4-6-2. For the MAAC, the teams records are 4-5-1 and 1-4-1 respectively.

The first half of the game was quiet, as neither team found a way to procure a lead. Canisius only totaled three shots in 45 minutes, but all were thwarted. Fairfield nearly tripled that, with eight shots in total. Fairfield University attempted to score on Canisius goaltender Alana Rossi twice within the first 45 minutes of play while Canisius matched their shots on goal at two.

Young Stags made their presence known on the field, as all eight shots were executed by underclassmen. Fairfield forward, no. 15, Alex Madden ‘21 was responsible for most of these attempts, registering four of the scoring endeavors. The other three were completed by midfielder, no. 15, Brooke Hernon ‘22 and forward no. 23 Liz Dumas ‘21 had one. The Stags and Griffins were tied for fouls, with each team being called for two.

As the second period began, so did the action. Just 07:01 minutes into play preceding the halftime intermission, Madden’s fifth shot of the game, assisted by no. 2 Sara Plowman ‘19, went past goaltender Rossi and earned her team a late lead. Madden finally added a point on the board after 52 minutes of no scoring.

Two fouls on Canisius and four on Fairfield were called in the 20 minutes between Fairfield’s first and second goal. Again, Madden scored for her team at 72:27, logging another goal on to her previous seven of the season. This English native upheld her title as MAAC rookie of the year, proving that she is just as capable in her sophomore year.

Madden was assisted by midfielder no. 7 Amy Akerly ‘21 who scored a goal of her own off of a deflection from Canisius two and a half minutes later. This was following a foul on the Griffins. Canisius was still scoreless as this point, trailing behind Fairfield by three.

Plowman was assisted by the Stag donning no. 3 Gabby Diodati ‘21 to finish their scoring streak, and scoring in general for the remaining 12 minutes of play in the period.

Our own Fairfield University goalkeeper, Aytana Muschajew ‘22, faced four total shots and defended her team well. She successfully shut out our competition, and shined in comparison to Griffin goalie no. 0 Rossi. Rossi let up half of our shots on goal, before being substituted by no. 26 Bailey Fenwick-Mille who faced zero shots.

The Stags must now prepare for their next game on Wednesday in New Rochelle, N.Y. against the Iona College Gaels. They hope that this homefield victory will be the start to a lasting winning streak.