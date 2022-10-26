On the night of Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference office, headquartered in Edison, N.J., released their preseason predictions on how MAAC basketball teams will stack up, and dished out honors to key players before the new season.

Spearheaded by the University of Louisville’s former head coach Rick Pitino, the Iona University Gaels were selected as the top team in a poll that involved all eleven MAAC head coaches.

According to the same article from the MAAC’s official website, Fairfield University was the fifth team in the rankings out of the 11 total teams.

Redshirt senior Jake Wojcik and Supreme Cook ‘24 were selected to their respective Preseason All-MAAC teams. Wojcik slotted into the Preseason All-MAAC Third Team, whereas Cook took the top spot on the Preseason All-MAAC First Team.

In the women’s poll, coaches selected Fairfield University’s women’s basketball team as the fourth-best team in the league ahead of the new season, according to a press release on FairfieldStags.com.

Graduate students Callie Cavanaugh and Andrea Hernangomez both earned themselves honors before the season as well. According to the press release, Cavanaugh was selected to the MAAC Preseason Second Team, whereas Hernangomez was selected to the Third Team.

The Quinnipiac University Bobcats were selected to the top spot of the women’s preseason poll.

Fairfield University women’s basketball will open up their season on Nov. 7 against Brown University on the road, according to their official schedule. The men’s team will begin their campaign on Sunday, Oct. 30 in Piscataway, N.J. against Rutgers University.

