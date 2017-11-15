Friday nights could mean a number of things to the students of Fairfield University. The week is over and the weight of the week’s classes finally disappears, starting a two-day break of freedom.

For the Fairfield University Women’s Basketball Team, this past Friday, Nov. 10 marked the start of their 2017-2018 basketball season. The lady Stags welcomed the Richmond Spiders to Webster Bank Arena for their first home contest of the season at 7 p.m. Although the Stags put up a solid fight, the Spiders ended up winning the game, with a final score of 72-67 to give the Stags their first loss of the season.

For the game’s entirety, both teams fought to take the lead from each other, keeping Webster Bank on its feet. Fairfield came out strong from the beginning of the game, with a dynamic starting five consisting of Sam Kramer ‘19, Khadidiatou Diouf ‘19, Sam Cooper ‘18, Casey Foley ‘19 and Kendra Landy ‘19.

Foley started off the game strong with a three and continued to shoot well for the Stags, finishing the game with a career-high of 14 points for the night. Both Cooper and Diouf were animals on the court, fighting to combat Richmond’s tight and relentless defense. Cooper in particular had herself a game, finishing with a team-high 18 points while grabbing 16 boards in the game. Diouf opened the season on a strong note, dropping a career-high of 14 points in her season debut. Kramer’s impeccable court vision opened the floor for easy layups and crucial baskets for the Stags as she finished the contest with five assists.

Regardless of the end score, the Stags came out with flare, a fast-paced style and a confidence that did not go unnoticed. Their camaraderie, their communication on the court and their perseverance in this game will be the factors that will set them apart for the rest of the season. The fact that they kept pushing back and did not give up will propel them to the level they strive to be at. A single loss does not define a team and in the Stags’ case it is motivating them for the rest of the season.

“Even though we didn’t come out with the win, I think we learned a lot from it and it will make us better going into our next game at William and Mary,” Kramer said.

Games like this one come to an end the same way the weekend must come to an end. Friday comes around again and again, regardless of what happened during the week. The season continues and goes on regardless of what happened the last game. A new game means a clean slate and a new story. The rest of the Fairfield University community is excited to see the story the women’s team continues to write for themselves as their season takes off. With the immense talent this team has, we know their story is bound to be an exciting one. The Stags look to bounce back when they travel to take on Northeastern University at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 in Boston, Mass.