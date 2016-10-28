10 Spookiest (And Easiest) Halloween Desserts Shana Lynch October 28, 2016 Halloweekend 2016 is officially upon us, which means that pumpkin-shaped candy bowls all across campus are filled high with bite-size candy bars. However, here at The Mirror, we like to take things a step further. Why settle for tiny candy bars when you could have full-size desserts? Check out these 1o spooky Halloween-themed dessert ideas that will kill at any party. Mummy Pretzel Pops Mummy White Chocolate Dipped Pretzels🎃👻💀 #bakedbyjordan #cake #cupcake #chocolate #vanilla #chocolatepretzels #cakes #cupcakes #halloween #october #halloweentreats #halloweendesserts #bake #baker #baking #homemadebaking #bake #instabake #instacupcake #gains #cheatmeal #passion #creative #yum A photo posted by Jordan Ashlee Weinberger (@jordannnashlee_cake) on Oct 27, 2016 at 9:55am PDT You just dip pretzel sticks in white chocolate and attach candy eyes. How easy is that? Candy Corn Parfait Are you ready for #Halloween ??? Trendsetting Tableware Collection! Link in the bio 🔝 #Fashionforfood #Restaurantware A photo posted by ☕ 🍸 Restaurantware 🍹 🍨 (@restaurantware) on Oct 27, 2016 at 12:18pm PDT This one’s a little more complicated, but still incredibly adorable. Devil Cupcakes This is the product of 3 hours of sleep. @misterbohan thanks for all your help and for putting up with my 11pm, 1am, and 530am meltdowns. Also a special thanks to @wuwux33 and @smithsboy for enduring the sound of the mixer all night long. 😂😈 #guessireallyamthedevil #bloodsweatandtears #neveragain #butisaidthatlastyear #foreveralastminuteperson #companybakeoff #devil #cupcakes #halloween #halloweendesserts #charity #midtowneast #manhattan #nyc #10282026 A photo posted by gina (@iewanig) on Oct 28, 2016 at 8:20am PDT Red velvet cupcakes dress up for Halloween, too. Monster Cookies Creepy Cookies for Halloween work party – Platter 1 #creepycookies #halloweendesserts A photo posted by Kim Conner (@kimco29) on Oct 27, 2016 at 2:01pm PDT These are actually kind of scary looking, but ’tis the season, am I right? Spider Web Brownies It's a tangled web we eat #Delish #DamnThatsDelish A video posted by Delish (@delish) on Oct 25, 2016 at 12:51pm PDT This is the only time that I will ever tolerate being around a spider web. Halloween Cake Pops Confetti cake pops in their Halloween best! 🎃 #halloweendesserts #cocoaandfig A photo posted by Cocoa & Fig (@cocoaandfig) on Oct 26, 2016 at 9:14am PDT Cake pops are the best dessert ever — don’t even try to argue. Spider Bites 🎃 First tutorial is on ze blog 🎃 Learn how to make these vegan spiders 🎃 Link is in bio! 🎃 #justcakegirl #gastrostuttgart #gastrohr #dobrahrana #0711 #vegan #spiders #halloween #halloweendesserts #pretzels #scary #yummy #food #foodblogger #dessert #veganjamcije A photo posted by Tihana Koprek (@justcakegirl) on Oct 26, 2016 at 1:00am PDT These are so insanely adorable and the assembly process is scary easy. See what I did there? Donut Eye Balls More fun Halloween Treats- Fried Eye Balls… aka frosted doughnuts. #buggedout #eyeball #halloween #halloweendesserts #doughnuts #friedeyes #pastrycheflife #pastrydelights A photo posted by Kathleen McAllister (@katiemcpastry) on Oct 26, 2016 at 4:59pm PDT I donut want to eat anything else for dessert all weekend. Hocus Pocus Pops It's just a bunch of Hocus Pocus 🔮🎃😏 #hocuspocus #bringmemybook #halloweentreats #besttimeofyear #damnthatsdelish A photo posted by Courtney (@hammercl) on Oct 13, 2016 at 10:04am PDT Whip up these babies and have a scary movie marathon — kicking off with “Hocus Pocus,” obviously. Mummy Pops Mummy (pops) in my tummy #Delish #DamnThatsDelish A video posted by Delish (@delish) on Oct 24, 2016 at 12:10pm PDT The secret behind these little guys? Nutter butter cookies. That’s a wrap. Happy baking, Stags — stay scary. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Connect with: Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website