It may be the presence of the murderous turkeys on campus, or the crisp autumn air sending a chill down our spines, but it is evident that Thanksgiving is right around the corner. For some of us, Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate loved ones and give thanks over a delicious meal. For others, the meal may not seem so delectable. Before the ovens are pre-heated, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is turned on and the tables are set, I am here to relay a list of the best and worst Thanksgiving foods, no questions asked.

F for Foul

Let’s be honest here, we all know that at the center of each Thanksgiving spread is a large turkey stuffed to the brim with different spices and herbs. But no amount of extra flavor can make the bird worthy of all of the attention. Dry and flakey, turkey on Thanksgiving is a tradition I am ready to move past. Although, this may just be my hatred for the campus turkey’s showing. Seriously, they are terrifying.

E for Enjoyable

Alongside the turkey are the other conventional Thanksgiving foods. Enjoyable, but kept on the table for tradition, side dishes such as; green bean casserole, broccoli casserole, squash and basically any other casserole can elevate—but not make, a holiday spread.

D for Delicious

Unpopular opinion, but I love my vegetables. Green beans, brussels sprouts, asparagus and corn can heighten any Thanksgiving meal. On the other hand, the not-so-healthy stuffing can make or break the main course.

C for Can’t Put Down

The more appealing alternative to turkey, ham can act as a delightful main dish. For some extra flavor, honey glaze can leave anyone’s mouth watering for more.

B for Better Than Everything Else

An absolute staple for any dinner had on the 23rd, cornbread and buttered rolls find themselves high on my list. Mash potatoes and cranberry sauce, controversial I know (I’m choosing to ignore all the haters, I mean seriously, it’s delicious) are also some of my favorites.

A for Awesome

Now, you may see a trend with these foods, but you can’t blame a girl for having a sweet tooth. Sweet-potato casserole, chocolate pie, pumpkin pie—I mean really any type of pie and cookies are always top of my list. No matter how much food I find myself enjoying on Turkey Day, I always make room for dessert.

With Turkey Day fast approaching—and I am not just alluding to being chased by a horde of angry birds while attempting to get to class—students’ stomachs all across campus are preparing for the biggest meal of the year. Wishing to end one debate often held at the Thanksgiving dinner table, I hope my list can provide some insight into the best and worst foods found on this November holiday.