Monday “Bachelor” nights are finally back! On May 28, “The Bachelorette” premiered on ABC for its 14th season. Fans everywhere are ecstatic to watch the newest bachelorette, Rebecca “Becca” Kufrin, on her journey to find love.

Many fans recognize Kufrin from season 22 of “The Bachelor”, when viewers witnessed Becca experience heartbreak and the ultimate betrayal. At the end of “The Bachelor” season, Arie Luyendyk Jr. chose Kufrin over runner-up Lauren Burnham. Luyendyk and Kufrin were engaged and moving forward in their relationship, until Luyendyk blindsided Kufrin on national television when he ended their relationship to pursue and work things out with Burnham.

I think people everywhere can agree that Kufrin was the most deserving woman to fill the shoes as the next bachelorette. If ABC had chosen anyone else, there certainly would have been backlash from viewers nationwide. During the “After the Final Rose” special on ABC, it was hard not to cringe while watching Luyendyk propose to Burnham. However, it was later announced that Kufrin would be the newest bachelorette, and she even had a chance to meet some of the men that would be pining for her heart.

Kufrin’s season has finally premiered, and the bachelor mansion is full yet again. The episode started off as it usually does, with previous bachelorettes meeting up with Kufrin to hear her thoughts and give her advice. Previous Bachelorettes, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher and Rachel Lindsay all had positive words of encouragement for Kufrin. Not only that, but they performed a ritual to remove negative energy, which involved saging Kufrin and parts of the mansion.

Then the limos finally started to arrive and it was time for Kufrin to meet the guys for the first time. All of the men possess distinguishing characteristics while varying in age and professions. There’s everyone from a male model to former professional football players; even the creator of the Venmo app is in the mansion and looking for love.

Someone that stood out to me from the start, and was the first to meet Kufrin, was Colton Underwood. Underwood played football for the Oakland Raiders, and I immediately recognized him as the ex-boyfriend of U.S. gymnast Aly Raisman. I think Kufrin and Underwood are extremely compatible and I would personally love to see them come out of this journey together.

As always, there was a rose ceremony on the first night, and even before the ceremony, Kufrin sent home Jake Pavelka, a guy from her hometown that she did not see a future with. Needless to say, Kufrin is taking this very seriously and truly believes in the process, seeing as she did fall in love with Luyendyk on the previous season. Regardless of who goes home, Bachelor Nation knows that Kufrin will be following her heart every step of the way, and we’re so excited to see all the romance and drama that unfolds during this season!