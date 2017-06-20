All of the delicious taste of a s’more, without needing to leave the comfort of your kitchen. This is a great recipe for movie nights, as a back-up plan for bad weather or if you just really do not feel like going outside to deal with bugs, heat or fires.

If not having to leave your house for a classic favorite is not incentive enough to make these mouth-watering morsels, the chocolate used in these recipes can be easily exchanged to make personalized twists to the traditional s’mores recipe. Craving peanut butter? Exchange the chocolate chips for a one pound bag of peanut butter cups. Love caramel or mint filled chocolate squares? Pick up a 12 oz bag of your favorite squares instead. Have an allergy? Most marshmallows are both gluten and lactose free, and there are numerous brands of gluten free graham crackers.

Enjoy your summer — and, more importantly, enjoy the best s’mores season!

Keeping it Classic S’mores Dip

One 12 oz bag chocolate chips

20 Jumbo Marshmallows

20 Graham Crackers

Allergy Free (Lactose, Gluten, Tree Nut, Peanut Free)

One 12 oz bag of Enjoy Life Mini Chocolate Chips

20 Kraft Jumbo Marshmallows

20 Honey-Maid Graham Crackers