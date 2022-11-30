The weather has been unpredictable lately, which can make it hard to choose what to wear. Deciding to dress in a winter coat before your 11 a.m. lecture may be a grave mistake because by the time class is let out, the temperature has gone up by 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Here are some wardrobe essentials that can make any temperature bearable.

A Light Sweatshirt

Whether it’s a zip-up or a crewneck, light sweatshirts are the best option to use as a jacket, specifically with an unforeseeable forecast. If you care more about comfort than style, throw on a pair of sweatpants, a comfortable shirt and a hoodie. If you get hot at any point in the day, you can take the sweatshirt off, and if you’re cold, stuff your hands in the pocket and put up the hood. If you care more about being fashionable, pair an earth-toned zip-up with a pair of jeans and a shirt, creating a more alternative–but still comfortable–look for the day.

Ripped Jeans

I’ve found that wearing jeans with holes is the best way to balance temperature. If it’s too warm for pants but too cold for shorts, it is the perfect in-between option. Ripped jeans are easy to style and luckily come in different colors and washes. It is important to note that, while dark wash jeans match virtually any color, a light wash should never be paired with a dark top. Instead, try a white or pastel tint to match it nicely.

Sneakers

When I say sneakers, I mean any sort of shoe that is not fuzzy on the interior but also doesn’t expose your feet. This can be Converse, Vans, Air Forces or even a simple running shoe. These shoes allow your feet to breathe, while simultaneously keeping them from being too cold. The wide variety of options also permits the wearer to experiment with different styles and aesthetics. Retro New Balances can be paired with khakis and an oversized t-shirt, whereas high-top Converse can be worn with large cargo pants and a cropped top.

Dealing with this crazy time of year means that you can’t forget about balance. Just like homeostasis struggles to maintain your temperature internally, you have to do the same externally. This means, if you decide to wear something heavier on the bottom, you should balance it out with a lighter top, and vice versa. Clothing is one of the best ways to express yourself, and no matter how uncertain the weather may be, everyone deserves the opportunity to individualize themselves through fashion.