This week’s “Heard It Through The GrapeVINE” spotlight is Andalib Ali ‘17. Ali is an electrical engineering major here at Fairfield. In addition to his time spent in class, Ali is a member of the Aerospace Club and Engineers without Border. He also participates in the Mini Baja Competition as a member of the Fairfield team.

Here are some of Ali’s favorite songs.

“Hotel California” by The Eagles

This song was the reason I fell in love with the guitar. The strum patterns and solo inspired me to play. “I’ll Be Missing You” by P. Diddy

An emotional song for me. It perfectly portrayed my feelings when I lost a very close friend of mine. “Carry On Wayward Son” by Kansas

[It’s the] theme song of “Supernatural!” “All I Want Is You” by Miguel feat. J. Cole

The vocals and rap blend handsomely together alongside with the background beat. A great chill song to listen to during a drive. “Locked Out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars’ voice has always been a favorite of mine. The song’s rhythm with his voice lightens my mood. “Tous les Mêmes” by Stromae

This song has been a favorite for a few years now. It’s different from the songs I’m used to hearing with a nice beat. “Resistance” by Muse

Muse has always been a favorite band, but this song gives me chills when the chorus kicks in.

Check out Ali’s playlist on The Mirror’s Spotify.

Do you want to be featured in the GrapeVINE? Please email a list of 5-7 of your favorite songs and also a picture of yourself that we can use to vine@fairfieldmirror.com