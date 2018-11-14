The Easter Bunny shot Satan
It was a pretty ordinary day
The Easter Bunny shot Lucifer
The crowd all shouted hooray
Hell was rising, bodies were flying
But the Easter Bunny saved the day
On a golden chariot he came riding
Wielding the great carrot of power
And in the other paw the gun of Jack Bauer
He came crashing down like thunder
While the Satan came from downunder
Mountains crumbled, people mumbled
“Is this the end?”
“No the bunny’s coming round the bend”
“With no thumbs how does he hold the reins
As he comes soaring in like a hurricane?”
“Doesn’t matter” yells a bloke
“So long as he doesn’t choke”
With a great swing Satan broke the chariot
Taking out Secretariat
But the Easter Bunny wasn’t phased
No, he wasn’t even dazed
He plunged his carrot into Satan’s chest
And well, the gun did all the rest
With the job done he looked to the sky
The Easter Bunny gave a sigh
“The day is saved, it was not lost
But dear God, at what cost?”
