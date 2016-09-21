Inkwell Spotlight: ‘September by the Bay’ Alyssa Vigorito September 21, 2016 One drummer Plays in his one-man golden gate garage band on an askew street Cymbals echo for several blocks My father yearns to question tourists, though If he says “I am like you,” it Nullifies my memories. A man hiding in the bushes, unaware of his own scent Cannabis and salty air, Startled me as I ate An ambiguity between legs and The trees of Muir Woods that only Made me question my vision– Was my hair actually akin to Lombard Street? I am not like you Mom made me stand in every cell in Alcatraz in front of Decaying walls like sunburned skin I can’t bind myself to this history, and to suns that bleed like molten lava Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Connect with: Your email address will not be published. Name* Email* Website Comment