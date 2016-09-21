Inkwell Spotlight: ‘September by the Bay’

Inkwell Spotlight: ‘September by the Bay’

One drummer

Plays in his one-man golden gate garage band on an askew street

Cymbals echo for several blocks

My father yearns to question tourists, though

If he says

“I am like you,” it

Nullifies my memories.

A man hiding in the bushes, unaware of his own scent

Cannabis and salty air,

Startled me as I ate

An ambiguity between legs and

The trees of Muir Woods that only

Made me question my vision–

Was my hair actually akin to Lombard Street?

I am not like you

Mom made me stand in every cell in Alcatraz in front of

Decaying walls like sunburned skin

I can’t bind myself to this history, and to suns that bleed like molten lava